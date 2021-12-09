TN vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Match

Round 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 will see Tamil Nadu (TN) take on Karnataka (KAR) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) champions Tamil Nadu will meet a familiar foe in Karnataka in their next Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture. Both sides met each other in the SMAT final, with Tamil Nadu clinching the trophy in a last-ball thriller. They walk into this game as favorites, given their balance and experience. However, Karnataka cannot be taken lightly by any means and should prove to be a handful for Tamil Nadu in this much-awaited clash on Thursday.

TN vs KAR Probable Playing 11 Today

TN XI

N Jagadeesan (c), Sai Sudharsan, Baba Indrajith, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), J Kousik, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, R Silambarasan and Sandeep Warrier

KAR XI

Rohan Kadam, R Samarth, K Siddharth, Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Sharath Srinivas (wk), J Suchith, Venkatesh Muralidhara, V Kousik, KC Cariappa and Vidyadhar Patil

Match Details

TN vs KAR, Round 2, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: 9th December 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Greenfield International Stadium, with help on offer for the pacers as well. There should be swing available early on with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the pitch could ease out as the match progresses, possibly even bringing the spinners into play. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260 being par at the venue.

Today’s TN vs KAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Srinivas Sharath: Srinivas Sharath gave a good account of himself in the previous game, solidifying his place in the Karnataka side. He is a handy addition to your TN vs KAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Manish Pandey: Manish Pandey has been in fine form for Karnataka, scoring a heap of runs across both white-ball formats. He will look to continue his stellar run and will be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar had a good comeback outing for Tamil Nadu as he scored a few runs and also picked up three wickets. He provides a much-needed balance to the side and is surely a must-have in your TN vs KAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

R Sai Kishore: R Sai Kishore has been a stalwart in the Tamil Nadu set-up, chipping in with both the bat and ball. His form with the ball has been brilliant over the last few months, which should make him a good addition to your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in TN vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Manish Pandey (KAR)

Washington Sundar (TN)

R Sai Kishore (TN)

Important stats for TN vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

J Suchith - 4/3 vs Puducherry in previous Vijay Hazare Trophy match

Washington Sundar - 3/60 and 34(58) in previous Vijay Hazare Trophy match

Shahrukh Khan - 66(35) vs Mumbai in previous Vijay Hazare Trophy match

TN vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Today (Vijay Hazare Trophy)

TN vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan, S Sharath, M Pandey, R Samarth, B Indrajith, J Suchith, W Sundar, J Kousik, S Warrier, V Koushik and R Sai Kishore

Captain: M Pandey. Vice-captain: W Sundar.

TN vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sudarshan, S Sharath, M Pandey, R Samarth, B Indrajith, J Suchith, W Sundar, V Patil, S Warrier, V Koushik and R Sai Kishore

Captain: B Indrajith. Vice-captain: M Pandey.

Edited by Samya Majumdar