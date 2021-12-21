TN vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, 2nd Quarter-final

The second quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 will see Tamil Nadu (TN) take on Karnataka (KAR) at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu have been the team to beat on the Indian domestic circuit this season, losing only two games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 and topping their group. Although they will head into the game as the clear favorites, they face a familiar foe in Karnataka. Manish Pandey-led Karnataka, who finished second in the very group that Tamil Nadu topped, had to beat Rajasthan to qualify for the quarter-finals. With Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna returning for them, Karnataka will fancy their chances of a win in what promises to be a cracking game in Jaipur.

TN vs KAR Probable Playing 11 Today

TN XI

N Jagadeesan (c), Hari Nishanth, Baba Indrajith, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sanjay Yadav, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, R Silambarasan and Sandeep Warrier

KAR XI

Devdutt Padikkal, R Samarth, K Siddharth, Manish Pandey (c), Abhinav Manohar, Sharath Srinivas (wk), K Gowtham, Venkatesh Muralidhara, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey and Prasidh Krishna

Match Details

TN vs KAR, Quarter-Final 2, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date and Time: 21st December 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game at the venue, a good batting track awaits the two sides in Jaipur. There is some help on offer for the pacers, who will look to swing the new ball. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams with 260 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s TN vs KAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Karthik: Although Dinesh Karthik has been in decent form this tournament, he is due for a big knock in the middle order. Capable of scoring quick runs in the backend of the innings makes him a good option to have in your TN vs KAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Manish Pandey: Manish Pandey comes into the game on the back of a fine knock against Rajasthan, a mere extension of his brilliant form across all formats. The Karnataka captain has the experience and skill to come good against Tamil Nadu and should score some runs in this much-awaited clash.

All-rounder

Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar's addition to the Tamil Nadu set-up has proved to be a successful one, adding much-needed depth with both the bat and ball. He has shown flashes of brilliance for Tamil Nadu in the league phase and should be a must-have addition to your TN vs KAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Prasidh Krishna: Prasidh Krishna put in a fine performance in the previous game, picking up a few wickets with the new ball and in the death overs. His express pace combined with accuracy should yield him a few scalps in this game as well, making him one to watch out for today.

Top 3 best players to pick in TN vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Manish Pandey (KAR)

Devdutt Padikkal (KAR)

R Sai Kishore (TN)

Important stats for TN vs KAR Dream11 prediction team

Manish Pandey - 52(53) in previous Vijay Hazare Trophy match

Washington Sundar - 2/15 in 8 overs in previous Vijay Hazare Trophy match

Shahrukh Khan - 115 runs in 4 Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 matches, SR: 176.92

TN vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Today (Vijay Hazare Trophy)

TN vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Karthik, M Pandey, H Nishanth, D Padikkal, P Dubey, K Gowtham, W Sundar, S Yadav, S Warrier, P Krishna and R Sai Kishore

Captain: Devdutt Padikkal. Vice-captain: Washington Sundar

TN vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, M Pandey, K Siddharth, D Padikkal, P Dubey, K Gowtham, W Sundar, S Khan, S Warrier, P Krishna and R Sai Kishore

Captain: Washington Sundar, Vice-captain: M Pandey

Edited by Samya Majumdar