TN vs MP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare ODD Match - February 24th, 2021

Round 3 of the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy will see Tamil Nadu take on Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu were blown away by Andhra in the previous round, which leaves them in a precarious position. Nevertheless, they have the personnel to help them return to winning ways, with captain Dinesh Karthik at the helm. With Baba Aparajith and Sai Kishore finding some form lately, Tamil Nadu will fancy their chances against Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh are at the bottom of the Vijay Hazare Trophy points table with no wins in two outings. Despite having a packed batting unit, MP have lost against Vidarbha and Jharkhand. Nevertheless, they will bank on the likes of Venkatesh Iyer and Rajat Patidar as they aim to keep their qualification hopes alive. A nerve-wracking game of cricket beckons, with two valuable points up for grabs at the Holkar Stadium.

Vijay Hazare Trophy - Squads to choose from

Tamil Nadu

Dinesh Karthik (c), B Aparajith, B Indrajith, KB Arun Karthick, C Hari Nishaanth, M Shahrukh Khan, N Jagadeesan, L Suryapprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, J Kousik, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, R Sonu Yadav, K Vignesh, A Aswin Crist, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, G Periyasamy and M Mohammed.

Madhya Pradesh

Parth Sahani (c), Rajat Patidar, Ankit Sharma, Arshad Khan, Rahul Batham, Vikrant Bhadoriya, Abhishek Bhandari, Puneet Datey, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Mihir Hirwani, Venkatesh Iyer, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Ishwar Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Aditya Shrivastava, Rakesh Thakur

Predicted Playing XIs

Tamil Nadu

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Sonu Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin and R Silambarasan

Madhya Pradesh

Abhishek Bandari(WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava, Parth Sahani (C), Puneet Datey, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Ishwar Pandey and Gaurav Yadav

Match Details

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Madhya Pradesh, Round 3, Group B

Date: 24th February 2021, at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Holkar Stadium is a good one to bat on, there will be ample help on offer for the pacers. With a hint of grass on the surface, the pacers should get the ball to bounce and swing. The batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle before going big. Spinners should also come into play as the match progresses. 260-270 is a competitive total at the venue, and both sides will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

TN vs MP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TN vs MP Dream11 Tips - Vijay Hazare Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Karthik, N Jagadeesan, S Khan, P Sahani, R Patidar, B Aparajith, V Iyer, R Sai Kishore, R Sonu Yadav, G Yadav and I Pandey

Captain: N Jagadeesan, Vice-captain: V Iyer

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Karthik, N Jagadeesan, B Indrajith, P Sahani, R Patidar, B Aparajith, V Iyer, R Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, G Yadav and I Pandey

Captain: B Aparajith, Vice-captain: V Iyer