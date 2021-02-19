TN vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare ODD Match - February 20th, 2021

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 kicks off with a clash between two heavyweights as Tamil Nadu takes on Punjab in the First Round on Saturday.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champion Tamil Nadu are back in the mix as they eye another white-ball trophy. They possess a strong unit with unrivalled depth and balance. Led by Dinesh Karthik, Tamil Nadu will aim to start their season on the right note, although they have their hands full against Punjab.

Speaking of Punjab, the Mandeep Singh-led side did well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, although they couldn't go the distance. Like their opponents, Punjab also has a good mix of youth and experience, with Anmolpreet Singh being one to watch out for in this tournament. With a quality bowling attack comprising of pace trio Arshdeep Singh, Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma, Punjab will fancy their chances heading into this fixture.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, Tamil Nadu are slight favourites given their superior depth in either department. Adding in the likes of Shahrukh Khan and Hari Nishanth, both of whom won bids in the recently-concluded IPL Auction 2021, Tamil Nadu might be the team to beat in this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy.

All in all, an entertaining start to the tournament beckons, with either side looking to reinstate their credentials on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Tamil Nadu

Dinesh Karthik (c), B Aparajith, B Indrajith, KB Arun Karthick, C Hari Nishaanth, M Shahrukh Khan, N Jagadeesan, L Suryapprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, J Kousik, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, R Sonu Yadav, K Vignesh, A Aswin Crist, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, G Periyasamy and M Mohammed.

Punjab

Advertisement

Mandeep Singh (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Harpreet Brar, Karan Kaila, Siddarth Kaul, Gitansh Khera, Anmol Malhotra, Mayank Markande, Rohan Marwaha, Simran Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Barinder Sran

Predicted Playing 11

Tamil Nadu

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, K Vignesh and R Sai Kishore

Punjab

Simran Singh (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Mandeep Singh (C), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Karan Kaila, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul.

Match Details

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Punjab, Round 1, Group B

Date: 20th February 2021, at 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Emerald High School, Indore

Pitch Report

The Emerald High School pitch should be a good one to bat on, with some help on offer for the bowlers. While the batsmen will need to be on their toes against the new ball, they should find it easy once they get their eye in. The spinners will come into play as the match progresses, with the middle being crucial to either side's fortunes. Both teams will want to bat first, although the pitch shouldn't change much during the game. 250 should be par with wickets in hand being key at this venue.

TN vs PUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

TN vs PUN Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan, Shahrukh Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Baba Aparajith, R Sai Kishore, K Vignesh, Sandeep Sharma and Arshdeep Singh

Captain: Baba Aparajith, Vice-Captain: Anmolpreet Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Baba Aparajith, R Sai Kishore, K Vignesh, Sandeep Sharma and Mayank Markande

Captain: Anmolpreet Singh, Vice-Captain: Dinesh Karthik