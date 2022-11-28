TN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, 4th Quarterfinal

Tamil Nadu (TN) will take on Saurashtra (SAU) in the fourth quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday at the GS Patel Stadium in Nadiad. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the TN vs SAU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report, and playing XIs.

Both teams performed well in the group stage. Tamil Nadu won five of their seven games, while Saurashtra too fared likewise. Saurashtra will look to win the game, but Tamil Nadu are a better team and expected to prevail.

TN vs SAU Match Details

The fourth quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be played on November 28 at the GS Patel Stadium in Nadiad at 9:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TN vs SAU, 4th Quarterfinal

Date and Time: November 28, 2022; 9:00 am IST

Venue: GS Patel Stadium, Nadiad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the GS Patel Stadium in Nadiad is well-balanced and conducive for both batters and bowlers, especially pacers. This is the first Vijay Hazare Trophy game on this pitch, so expect a fresh pitch.

TN vs SAU Form Guide

TN - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

SAU - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

TN vs SAU Probable Playing XIs

TN

No major injury update

Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jagatheesan Kousik, M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Kishore, Sonu Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sandeep Warrier

SAU

No major injury update

Jaydev Unadkat (C), Sheldon Jackson, Chirag Jani, Samarth Vyas, Arpit Vasavada, Harvik Desai (wk), Chetan Sakariya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Parth Bhut, Vishvaraj Jadeja

TN vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Jagadeesan

Jagadeesan, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. H Desai is another good pick.

Batters

S Sudharsan

S Vyas and S Sudharsan are the two best batter picks. C Pujara is another good pick. He has performed well in the last few games.

All-rounders

B Aparajith

P Mankad and B Aparajith are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Sonu Yadav is another good pick.

Bowlers

J Unadkat

The top bowler picks are J Unadkat and C Sakariya. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expect to bowl at the death. R Sai Kishore is another good pick.

TN vs SAU match captain and vice-captain choices

N Jagadeesan

Jagadeesan bats in the top order and also does wicketkeeping duties making him a safe captaincy option. He can be made the universal captain of the grand league teams. He has garnered 822 runs in seven games.

S Sudharsan

As the pitch is good for batters, you could make Sudharsan the captain of the grand league teams. He bats in the top order and could play a key innings here. He has registered 586 runs in seven games.

Five Must-Picks for TN vs SAU, 4th Quarterfinal

S Sudharsan

N Jagadeesan

J Unadkat

B Aparajith

R Sonu Yadav

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Jagadeesan, H Desai

Batters: S Sudharsan, S Vyas, C Pujara

All-rounders: R Sonu Yadav, B Aparajith, P Mankad

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, J Unadkat, C Sakariya

Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Jagadeesan, H Desai

Batters: S Sudharsan, S Vyas, C Pujara

All-rounders: R Sonu Yadav

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, J Unadkat, C Sakariya, D Jadeja, S Warrier

