TNL vs KNY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for TNCA - S.S. Rajan Trophy, Pre-quarterfinal 2

Tirunelveli (TNL) will be up against Kanyakumari (KNY) in the second pre-quarterfinal of the TNCA - S.S. Rajan Trophy at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Sunday, January 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TNL vs KNY Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Tirunelveli have won two out of their three matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They won their last game against Mayiladuthurai by 54 runs. Kanyakumari, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament and will be keen to start on a winning note.

TNL vs KNY Match Details, S.S. Rajan Trophy

The second pre-quarterfinal of the S.S. Rajan Trophy will be played on January 8 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. The match is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TNL vs KNY, TNCA - S.S. Rajan Trophy, Pre-quarterfinal 2

Date and Time: 8 January 2023, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

TNL vs KNY Pitch Report

The track at the Indian Cement Company Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 140 runs.

Last 5 Matches (S.S. Rajan Trophy)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 140

Average second-innings score: 120

TNL vs KNY Form Guide (Last match)

Tirunelveli: W

Kanyakumari: NA

TNL vs KNY probable playing 11s for today’s match

TNL injury/team news

No major injury updates.

TNL Probable Playing 11

KK-Stephan Kosimin, D-Selvam, R-Sibi, RK Jayant, T- Madhu Aravind, SV Praveen, P-Vijaygopinath, S- Maharaja, A-Kombaiah, L-Sankar, R-Priyadarshan.

KNY injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KNY Probable Playing 11

Antony Dhas, K Easwaran, SP Nathan, R-Sibi, P Sunil Kumar, T-Saran, Natarajan ST, S-Moses Samraj, R-Yuvaraja Vishnu, N-Arun Raj, RH-Madav Subramonian.

TNL vs KNY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

AP-Ananda Kumar (3 matches, 143 runs, Strike Rate: 132.41)

Ananda, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. He has scored 143 runs at a strike rate of 132.41 in three matches.

Top Batter pick

R-Sibi (3 matches, 95 runs, Strike Rate: 163.79)

Sibi has impressed everyone with his hard-hitting skills so far this season. He scored 95 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 163.79 in three S.S. Rajan Trophy matches.

Top All-rounder pick

P-Vijaygopinath (3 matches, 5 wickets and 73 runs, Economy Rate: 3.90 and Strike Rate: 116.13)

P-Vijaygopinath will be a key figure for Tirunelveli with the ball and could also come in handy on the batting front. He has scored 73 runs in three matches, while also picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 3.90.

Top Bowler pick

A-John Winston (3 matches, 5 wickets and 14 runs, Economy Rate: 4.80 and Strike Rate: 127.27)

Winston is a top-quality bowler who can also score some vital runs down the order. He picked up five wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 4.80, while also scoring 14 runs.

TNL vs KNY match captain and vice-captain choices

P-Vijaygopinath

Vijaygopinath is a dependable bet for the captaincy as he has had a phenomenal S.S. Rajan Trophy campaign so far. He has scored 73 runs and picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 3.9 in three matches.

Antony Dhas

Antony has managed to score 2852 runs while scalping 137 wickets in 85 matches. He could be an excellent contender for the captaincy choice.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TNL vs KNY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

AP-Ananda Kumar: 143 runs in 3 matches

P-Vijaygopinath: 5 wickets and 73 runs in 3 matches

A-John Winston: 5 wickets and 14 runs in 3 matches

R-Sibi: 95 runs in 3 matches

T-Madhu Aravind: 2 wickets and 27 runs in 3 matches

TNL vs KNY match expert tips

AP-Ananda Kumar could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

TNL vs KNY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Pre Quarter-final 2, Head to Head League

TNL vs KNY Dream11 Prediction Team, Pre Quarter-final 2, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: AP-Ananda Kumar

Batters: R-Sibi, SP Nathan, Vikram Jangid, Natarajan ST

All-rounders: Antony Dhas (vc), P-Vijaygopinath (c), T-Madhu Aravind

Bowlers: K Easwaran, L-Sankar, A-John Winston

TNL vs KNY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Pre Quarter-final 2, Grand League

TNL vs KNY Dream11 Prediction Team, Pre Quarter-final 2, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: AP-Ananda Kumar (vc)

Batters: Nishaanth Kumar Alwar, Natarajan ST, R-Sibi

All-rounders: Antony Dhas, P-Vijaygopinath (c), T-Madhu Aravind

Bowlers: K Easwaran, E-Balaji, G-Godson, A-John Winston.

