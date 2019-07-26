CSG vs KK Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips for Today's TNPL match- July 26th 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Chepauk Super Gillies will take on Karaikudi Kaalai in the 9th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League on 26th July, Friday at the Indian Cement Ground in Tirunelveli.

Both Chepauk Super Gillies and Karaikudi Kaalai have had a mixed start to the tournament after winning one and losing another match. They will look to put themselves in a strong position by winning this encounter.

For the Gillies, R Alexander has covered up for his team's batting frailties with some outstanding spin bowling. He took five wickets against the Ruby Trichy Warriors and helped his side register a 41-run victory.

On the other hand, Kaalai will look to overcome a forgettable batting performance against VB Kanchi Veerans when they were rolled over for a paltry 67.

Squads to choose from

Chepauk Super Gillies

Kaushik Gandhi (C), Ganga Sridhar Raju, K Gopinath, A Aarif (WK), Uthirasamy Sasidev, Murugan Ashwin, M Siddharth, S Harish Kumar, D Rahul, G Periyaswamy, R Alexander, Sunny Kumar Singh, Samruddh Bhat, Arun Kumar, Baskaran Rahul, B Arun, MK Sivakumar, S Karthik, V Santhanasekar,Y Jeba Selvin, R Thavith Kumar.

Karaikudi Kaalai

Srikkanth Anirudha (WK), V Aaditya, L Suryaprakash, Rajhamany Srinivasan, Maan Bafna, M Shajahan, R Rajkumar, Yo Mahesh, Sunil Sam, Velidi Lakshman, S Mohan Prasath, S Swaminathan, R Kavin, S Kishan Kumar, Ashwath Mukumthan, T Ajith Kumar, S Ganesh, RD Ashwin Kumar, Ashwin Balaji, Abhinav Vishnu, A Karuppaswamy.

Playing XI Updates

Chepauk Super Gillies

Chepauk Super Gillies aren't expected to make any changes to the line-up.

Kaushik Gandhi (C), Ganga Sridhar Raju, Gopinath, U Sasidev, M Ashwin, S Harish Kumar, A Aarif (WK), D Rahul, M Siddharth, R Alexander, G Periyaswamy.

Karaikudi Kaalai

Off-spinning all-rounder S Swaminathan could replace Velidi Lakshman.

V Aaditya, S Anirudha, L Suryaprakash/ Dinesh Karthik, Rajhamany Srinivasan, Maan Bafna, M Shajahan, R Rajumar, Yo Mahesh, Sunil Sam, V Lakhsman/ S Swaminathan, Mohan Prasath.

Match Details

Chepauk Super Gillies Vs Karaikudi Kaalai, Tami Nadu Premier League, 9th Match

26th July 2019, 7.15 PM IST

Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

Pitch Report

The track at Tirunelveli has assisted spinners quite a bit. It tends to slow down quite a bit in the second innings and this should be kept in mind while choosing to bat or bowl first at the toss.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Easy choice here. Srikkanth Anirudha should be the first name of the Dream 11 sheet. He is an aggressive shot-maker and is also decent with the gloves.

Batsmen: The batting picks will be dominated by Chepauk Super Gillies' players. Openers Ganga Sridhar Raju and Kaushik Gandhi are quality batsmen who have played for Tamil Nadu on a lot of occasions. The left-right hand batsmen complement each other very well. K Gopinath, the No.3 batsman will also be a good choice. He had a decent 2018 TNPL season with the bat. The lone batsman from Karaikudi Kaalai would be Ramaswamy Srinivasan who is a dynamic batsman. The right-handed batsman can hold up an inning and also accelerate if needed.

All-rounders: The all-rounders would be the leg-spinner M Ashwin along with S Harish Kumar and R Rajkumar. Rajkumar, in particular, is a very valuable cricketer since he can clear the ropes with ease and also bowl handy seam-ups.

Bowlers: R Alexander, the young left-arm spinner has had an amazing start to the tournament. He registered remarkable figures of 4-0-9-5. The other two options include another left-arm spinner in Mohan Prasath and the unique Periyaswamy. Periyaswamy has a slingy action which is akin to the great Lasith Malinga's well-renowned action.

Captain: Srikkanth Anirudha who had a rare failure in the previous match will be the captain for this side. The other option would be Chepauk's skipper Kaushik Gandhi. Vice-captain can be one out of R Rajkumar, M Ashwin and R Alexander.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Srikkanth Anirudha (C), Kaushik Gandhi, Ganga Sridhar Raju, K Gopinath, R Srinivasan, R Rajkumar, M Ashwin (VC), S Harish Kumar, R Alexander, G Periyaswamy, Mohan Prasath.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Srikkanth Anirudha (VC), Kaushik Gandhi (C), U Sasidev, Shajahan, K Gopinath, M Ashwin, M Bafna, S Harish Kumar, R Alexander, Y Mahesh, Sunil Sam.