TNPL 2021 Dream11 Prediction: 3 wicket-keepers who can score most D11 points

The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) kicks off on July 19. Ahead of the tournament, let’s look at the three wicket-keepers you've got to have on your Dream11 team during the course of the league.

#1 Narayan Jagadeesan (Dindigul Dragons)

Narayan Jagadeesan has kept wickets for the Dindigul Dragons in the TNPL. Jagadeesan was brilliant for the Dragons in the last edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. Leading the side in Ravichandran Ashwin’s absence, he finished as the highest run-getter in the competition.

Jagadeesan smashed 448 runs in 10 games at a hefty average of 64. The tally included four fifties and an unbeaten ton against the Ruby Trichy Warriors. Jagadeesan finished the season with 10 catches and a stumping to his name.

#2 Arun Karthik (Siechem Madurai Panthers)

Arun Karthik is an aggressive wicket-keeper batsman who has impressed everyone. Karthik played for the Siechem Madurai Panthers in the 2019 TNPL and finished as the highest run-scorer for his side and the third highest-run scorer overall, with 356 runs in nine matches. He averaged 44.50 with the bat as he smashed two fifties and a hundred in the competition.

Karthik will continue to play for the Panthers in the upcoming edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

#3 Pradosh Ranjan Paul (Nellai Royal Kings)

Pradosh Ranjan Paul is a left-handed middle-order batsman. He represented Lyca Kovai Kings in the fourth edition of the TNPL, where he kept wickets and made seven dismissals. In five games played, Paul scored 113 runs at an average of 22.60.

The Nellai Royal Kings have roped in Paul for the upcoming edition of the TNPL. He will be eager to step up and contribute to his side over the next few weeks.

