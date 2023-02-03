TO vs NS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash 2023, Match 3

The 3rd match of the MCA T10 Bash 2023 will see the Thunderstorm Outlanders (TO) squaring off against the Northern Strikers (NS) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, February 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TO vs NS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Thunderstorm Outlanders won their last match against the Southern Hitters by 7 runs. The Northern Strikers, on the other hand, will be playing their first match as their last match got abandoned due to rain.

The Northern Strikers will give it their all to win the match, but the Thunderstorm Outlanders are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TO vs NS Match Details

The 3rd match of the MCA T10 Bash 2023 will be played on February 3 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TO vs NS, Match 3

Date and Time: 3rd February 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Thunderstorm Outlanders and Southern Hitters, where a total of 114 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

TO vs NS Form Guide

TO - W

NS - N/R

TO vs NS Probable Playing XI

TO Playing XI

No injury updates

Akbar-Ali, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Hasan Masood, Ariff Jamaluddin (c), Saleh Shadman, Syed Rehmanatullah (wk), Arslan Shabir-Sandhu, Prashant Pawar, Arif Ullah, Dilawar Abbas, Vishwa Lakruwan

NS Playing XI

No injury updates

Virandeep Singh (wk & c), Wan Muhammad, Amir Khan Malik, 4. Aslam Khan Malik, Muhammad Khairullah, Mohammad Afiq, Sanjhey Subanantha, Muhammad Amir Azim, Rahim Khan Malik, Rizwan Haider, Vijay Unni

TO vs NS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Singh

V Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Rehmanatullah is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Khan Malik

R Kumar and A Khan Malik are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Khairullah played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Shabir

A Jamaluddin and A Shabir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Subanantha is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Haider

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Abbas and R Haider. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Pawar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TO vs NS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Shabir

A Shabir will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 13 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

A Jamaluddin

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Jamaluddin as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 10 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for TO vs NS, Match 3

V Singh

M Khairullah

A Jamaluddin

A Khan Malik

A Shabir

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Northern Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Northern Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Singh, S Rehmanatullah

Batters: R Kumar, M Khairullah, A Khan Malik

All-rounders: A Shabir, A Jamaluddin, M Afiq, S Subanantha

Bowlers: D Abbas, R Haider

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Northern Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Singh

Batters: R Kumar, M Khairullah, A Khan Malik

All-rounders: A Shabir, A Jamaluddin, M Afiq, S Subanantha, S Shadman

Bowlers: D Abbas, R Haider

Poll : 0 votes