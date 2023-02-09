TO vs NS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series 2023, Match 3

The third match of the MCA T20 Super Series 2023 will see Thunderstorm Outlanders (TO) lock horns with the Northern Strikers (NS) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, February 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TO vs NS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Thunderstorm Outlanders lost their last match against Southern Hitters by eight wickets. The Northern Strikers, on the other hand, won their last match against UKM-KPT by nine wickets.

Thunderstorm Outlanders will give it their all to win the match, but the Northern Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TO vs NS Match Details

The third match of the MCA T20 Super Series 2023 will be played on February 9 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TO vs NS, Match 3

Date and Time: February 09, 2023, 7.30 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who can spend some time in the middle will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Northern Strikers and UKM-KPT, where a total of 175 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

TO vs NS Form Guide

TO - L

NS - W

TO vs NS Probable Playing XI

TO Playing XI

No injury updates.

Rajkumar Rajendran, Muhammad Gulraiz, Mohamed Ariff Jamaluddin ©, Arslan Shabir, Usman Hashmi (wk), Muhammad Irfan Rana, Subhani Shaik, Hassan Masood, Dilawar Abbas, Daniyal Hashmi, and Vignesh Vishwanath.

NS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Muhammad Amir Azim ©, Wan Muhammad (wk), Vijay Unni, Amir Khan, Aslam Khan Malik, Rahim Khan Malik, Mohammad Afiq, Ibrahim Zahid, Muhammad Nur Rahim, Rizwan Haider, and Virandeep Singh.

TO vs NS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Singh

V Singh is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match and will also earn points with his glovework. W Muhammad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Khan Malik

M Amir and A Khan Malik are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Masood played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Shabir

A Jamaluddin and A Shabir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Hashmi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Khan Malik

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Khan Malik and R Haider. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Unni is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TO vs NS match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 38 runs and scalped one wicket in the last match.

M Amir

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Amir your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 37 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for TO vs NS, Match 3

V Singh

A Jamaluddin

M Amir

A Shabir

R Khan Malik

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Northern Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Northern Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: V Singh

Batters: M Amir, A Khan Malik

All-rounders: A Shabir, A Jamaluddin, D Hashmi

Bowlers: D Abbas, R Haider, S Shaik, R Khan Malik, V Unni

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Northern Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Singh

Batters: M Amir, A Khan Malik, H Masood

All-rounders: A Shabir, A Jamaluddin

Bowlers: D Abbas, R Haider, S Shaik, R Khan Malik, V Unni

