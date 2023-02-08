TO vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series 2023, Match 1

The first match of the MCA T20 Super Series 2023 will see the Thunderstorm Outlanders (TO) lock horns with the Southern Hitters (SOH) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, February 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TO vs SOH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. The Thunderstorm Outlanders played exceptionally well in the T10 tournament and will try their best to continue their dominance.

The Southern Hitters will give it their all to win the match, but the Thunderstorm Outlanders are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TO vs SOH Match Details

The first match of the MCA T20 Super Series 2023 will be played on February 8 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TO vs SOH, Match 1

Date and Time: February 08, 2023, 7.30 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who can spend some time on this wicket will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

TO vs SOH Form Guide

TO - Will be playing their first match

SOH - Will be playing their first match

TO vs SOH Probable Playing XI

TO Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ariff Jamaluddin (c), Hasan Masood, Arslan Shabir-Sandhu, Muhammad Irfan-Rana, Raheel Ahmed, Daniyal Hashmi, Vignesh Vishwanath, Subhani Shaik, Nallawarige Ashan Sheranga Fernando, Usman Hashmi, and Vishwa Lakruwan.

SOH Playing XI

No injury updates.

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Syed Aziz (c), Nazril Rahman, Muhammad Syamil Fadzli, Abdul Rehman, Aaryan Amin Prem J, Mohammad Hakim Harisan (wk), Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Sharvin Muniandy, Mohamad Asyraf-Azmi Aslam, and Muhammad-Wafiq-Irfan Zarbani.

TO vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Rehmanatullah

S Rehmanatullah is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Hakim is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Z Zulkifle

R Kumar and Z Zulkifle are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Rahman played exceptionally well in the last series and is expected to keep the momentum going. So, he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Shabir

A Jamaluddin and A Shabir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Aziz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Zarbani

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Zarbani and D Abbas. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Pawar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TO vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

A Jamaluddin

A Jamaluddin will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

A Shabir

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Shabir as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for TO vs SOH, Match 1

S Aziz

A Jamaluddin

A Shabir

M Zarbani

R Kumar

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Southern Hitters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Rehmanatullah

Batters: R Kumar, N Rahman, Z Zulkifle, M Gulraiz

All-rounders: S Muniandy, S Aziz, A Shabir, A Jamaluddin

Bowlers: M Zarbani, P Pawar

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Rehmanatullah

Batters: R Kumar, N Rahman, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: S Muniandy, S Aziz, A Shabir, A Jamaluddin

Bowlers: M Zarbani, P Pawar, D Abbas

