TO vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series 2023, Match 8

The eighth match of the MCA T20 Super Series 2023 will see the Thunderstorm Outlanders (TO) squaring off against the Southern Hitters (SOH) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, February 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TO vs SOH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Thunderstorm Outlanders have already played four matches in the tournament. They have managed to win one of their matches, while one of their games has been abandoned. The team will be looking to win the match and get their campaign back on track.

Meanwhile, Southern Hitters have played three matches in the tournament. They have won two of these matches and will be looking to ride in good form to progress further in the tournament.

The two teams have played each other once in the tournament earlier. Southern Hitter won that match quite convincingly by eight wickets.

TO vs SOH Match Details

The eighth match of the MCA T20 Super Series 2023 will be played on February 12 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 12.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TO vs SOH, Match 8

Date and Time: February 12, 2023, 12.00 pm IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

TO vs SOH, Pitch Report

The pitch has been good for the bowlers. The batters have not found it easy to score in most of the encounters. In the last match, 177 runs were scored in 21 overs for the loss of 14 wickets. So, we can expect an exciting thriller in this match.

TO vs SOH Form Guide

TO - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

SOH - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

TO vs SOH Probable Playing XI

TO Injury/Team news

No major injury updates.

Thunderstorm Outlanders Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Gulraiz, Usman Hashmi, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Syed Rehmanatullah, Ariff Jamaluddin, Arslan Shabir Sandhu, Saleh Shadman, Prashant Pawar, Subhani Shaik, Muhammad Irfan Rana, and Vighesh Vishwanath.

SOH Injury/Team News

No injury updates.

Southern Hitters Probable Playing XI

Sharvin Muniandy, Zubaidi Zulkifle (c), Syed Aziz, Abdul Rehman, Nazril Rahman, Devin Harendra Sehar, Mohamad Asyraf-Azmi Aslam, Theekshana Prabagya Liyanage, Muhammad Luqman Hakimi, Md Sulaiman, and Thilina Chamoth.

TO vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Syed Rehmanatullah

Syed Rehmanatullah is yet to find his form in the tournament. But he has the ability to be really valuable to the team with both the bat and behind the stumps. This makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Muhammad Irfan-Rana

Muhammad Irfan-Rana has been in very good form with the bat in this tournament. His consistency clearly makes him the best pick from the batter category in this match.

All-rounders

Arslan Shabir Sandhu

Arslan Shabir Sandhu has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He has the knack of impacting a match with both the bat and the ball and this makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Md Sulaiman-Ali

Md Sulaiman-Ali bowls the death overs for the team. The fact that he can pick up wickets towards the end of an innings makes him a crucial pick for the match.

TO vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

Arslan Shabir Sandhu

Arslan Shabir Sandhu is a match-winner with both the bat and the ball. He can be impactful in both of his trades and this makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Md Sulaiman-Ali

Md Sulaiman-Ali has the ability to become a game changer with the ball in hand. He can also come in handy with the bat lower down the order. He is one of the safest choices for captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for TO vs SOH, Match 8

Mohammad Irfan-Rana

Arslan Shabir-Sandhu

T Chamoth

Md Sulaiman Ali

Z Zulfikle

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Southern Hitters Match Expert Tips

The pitch has been good for bowling over the course of the tournament. Players who can bowl match-winning spells would be very good picks for the match.

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: Syed Rehmanatullah

Batters: Z Zulfikle, M Gulraiz, M Irfan-Rana

All-rounders: S Aziz, S Muniandy, S Shabir-Sandhu

Bowlers: M Sulaiman Ali, M Luqman Hakimi, T Prabagya Liyanage, T Chamoth

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

