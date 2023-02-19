TO vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series 2023, Qualifier 2

The second qualifier of the MCA T20 Super Series 2023 will see Thunderstorm Outlanders (TO) square off against Southern Hitters (SOH) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (February 19). Ahead of the exciting game, here's all you need to know about the TO vs SOH Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Hitters have won four of their last seven games, while the Outlanders have won two of their last seven. The Outlanders will look to win the game, but the Hitters are expected to prevail.

TO vs SOH Match Details

The second qualifier of the MCA T20 Super Series 2023 will be played on February 19 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 7:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TO vs SOH, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: February 19, 2023; 7:30 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept will be able to score. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between UKM-KPT and Thunderstorm Outlanders saw 195 runs scored for the loss of 20 wickets.

TO vs SOH Form Guide

TO - Won 2 of their last 7 games

SOH - Won 4 of their last 7 games

TO vs SOH Probable Playing XIs

TO

No injury update

Muhammad Gulraiz, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Arslan Shabir Sandhu, Hasan Masood, Ariff Jamaluddin, Saleh Shadman, Prashant Pawar, Syed Rehmanatullah (wk), Muhammad Irfan Rana, Vishwa Lakruwan, Vighesh Vishwanath

SOH

No injury updates

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Syed Aziz (c & wk), Nazril Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Devin Sehar, Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Mohamed Aslam, Muhammad Wafiq, Anwar Rahman, Aaryan Amin Premj, Thilina Chamoth, Theekshana Liyanage

TO vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Aziz

Aziz is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. S Rehmanatullah is another good pick.

Batters

Z Zulkifle

H Masood and Z Zulkifle are the two best batter picks. S Muniandy played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Shadman

A Jamaluddin and Shadman are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. V Vishwanath is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Asyraf

The top bowler picks are M Asyraf and T Prabagya. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. P Pawar is another good pick.

TO vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

S Shadman

Shadman bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 349 points in the last six games.

M Asyraf

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Asyraf the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 351 points in the last seven games.

Five Must-Picks for TO vs SOH, Qualifier 2

S Aziz

A Jamaluddin

M Asyraf

Z Zulkifle

M Asyraf

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Southern Hitters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Aziz

Batters: H Masood, Z Zulkifle, S Muniandy

All-rounders: S Shadman, A Jamaluddin

Bowlers: M Asyraf, P Pawar, T Prabagya, MA Rahman, TA Chamoth

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Aziz

Batters: H Masood, Z Zulkifle, S Muniandy

All-rounders: S Shadman

Bowlers: M Asyraf, P Pawar, T Prabagya, MA Rahman, TA Chamoth, V Lakruwan

