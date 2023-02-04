TO vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Bash 2023, Match 8

The eighth game of the MCA T10 Bash 2023 will see Thunderstorm Outlanders (TO) squaring off against Southern Hitters (SOH) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (February 4). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TO vs SOH Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Hitters have lost their last two games, while the Outlanders have won one of their last two. The Hitters will give it their all to win the game, but the Outlanders are expected to win.

TO vs SOH Match Details

The eighth game of the MCA T10 Bash 2023 will be played on February 4 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 2:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TO vs SOH, Match 8

Date and Time: February 4, 2023; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept should be able to score. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last game here between UKM-KPT and Southern Hitters saw 109 runs scored for the loss of eight wickets in ten overs.

TO vs SOH Form Guide

TO - W L

SOH - L L

TO vs SOH Probable Playing XIs

TO

No injury update

Akbar-Ali, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Hasan Masood, Ariff Jamaluddin (c), Saleh Shadman, Syed Rehmanatullah (wk), Arslan Shabir-Sandhu, Prashant Pawar, Arif Ullah, Dilawar Abbas, Vishwa Lakruwan

SOH

No injury update

Syed Aziz (c), Muhammad Aiman Zaquan, Saifullah Malik, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Devin Sehar, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Amirul Syahmi, Nazril Rahman, Anwar Rahman, Hairil Harisan (wk), Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Mohamed Aslam

TO vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Hairal

Hairal is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. S Rehmanatullah is another good pick.

Batters

Z Zulkifle

R Kumar and Zulkifle are the two best batter picks. N Rahman played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Shabir

A Malek and Shabir are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Aziz is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Zarbani

The top bowler picks are M Zarbani and D Abbas. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M A Rahman is another good pick.

TO vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

A Malek

Malek bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role her. He has scored 12 runs and taken two wickets in the last two games.

A Shabir

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make A Shabir the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 23 runs and taken two wickets in the last two games.

Five Must-Picks for TO vs SOH, Match 8

S Aziz

A Malek

A Shabir

M Zarbani

R Kumar

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Southern Hitters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Hairal

Batters: R Kumar, N Rahman, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: A Malek, S Aziz, A Shabir, A Jamaluddin

Bowlers: M Zarbani, M A Rahman, D Abbas

Thunderstorm Outlanders vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Rehmanatullah

Batters: R Kumar

All-rounders: A Malek, S Aziz, A Shabir, A Jamaluddin

Bowlers: M Zarbani, M A Rahman, D Abbas, T Chamoth, M Asyraf

