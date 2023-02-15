TO vs UKM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series 2023, Match 11

The 11th match of the MCA T20 Super Series 2023 will see Thunderstorm Outlanders (TO) take on UKM - KPT (UKM) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, February 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TO vs UKM Dream11 prediction.

The Outlanders have only won one out of four matches at the time of writing despite the duo of Arslan Shabir and Muhammad Gulraiz showing signs of form. They will be keen to return to winning ways and will bank on their resourceful side to come through.

UKM, on the other hand, are in the mix for a top-two finish with two wins in five matches. They have an experienced side with Ahmad Faiz being one to watch out for.

With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Kuala Lumpur.

TO vs UKM Match Details

UKM - KPT and Thunderstorm Outlanders will lock horns in the 11th match of the MCA T20 Super Series 2023 in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TO vs UKM, MCA T20 Super Series 2023, Match 11

Date and Time: 16th February 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Live Streaming: Fancode

TO vs UKM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Thunderstorm Outlanders injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Thunderstorm Outlanders.

Thunderstorm Outlanders probable playing 11

Muhammad Gulraiz (c), Arslan Shabir, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Rajkumar Rajendran (wk), Ashan Sheranga Fernando, Mohamed Arif Jamaluddin, Saleh Shadman, H Masood, Muhammad Irfan Rana, Subhani Shaik and Vishwa Lakruwan.

UKM - KPT injury/team news

No injury concerns for UKM - KPT.

UKM - KPT probable playing 11

Hairil Anuar, Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Ahmad Faiz (c), Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Ahmad Akmal, Muhammad Faiz Ahmad, Fitri Sham, Syazrul Ezat, Lokman Nur Hakim, Haiqal Khair and Faris Iskandar.

TO vs UKM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (4 matches, 68 runs, Average: 17.00)

Ammar Zhudi Hazalan has been in decent form in the tournament, scoring 68 runs in four matches. He has two scores of 20 or more and is capable of scoring big runs in the middle overs. While Rajendran is a fine option as well, Hazalan's knack for scoring at a quick rate makes him a good option for your TO vs UKM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Ahmad Faiz (5 matches, 113 runs, Average: 22.60)

Ahmad Faiz is one of the leading run-scorers in the competition with 113 runs in five matches. While he is averaging 22.60, Faiz is capable of scoring runs at a good strike rate. Given his experience and ability, Faiz is a must-have in your TO vs UKM Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Arslan Shabir (4 matches, 97 runs, 5 wickets)

Arslan Shabir has been brilliant for the Thunderstorm Outlanders, scoring 97 runs and picking up five wickets in four matches. Shabir has a batting strike rate of 159.01, amongst the best in the competition. With Shabir bound to have a say with both the bat and ball, he is another must-have in your TO vs UKM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhammad Irfan Rana (3 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 7.83)

Muhammad Irfan Rana is one of the leading bowlers in the competition, picking up six wickets in three matches. He is averaging 7.83 and has an economy of below eight, holding him in good stead. Given the conditions on offer, Rana should be a good pick for your TO vs UKM Dream11 prediction team.

TO vs UKM match captain and vice-captain choices

Arslan Shabir

Arslan Shabir has been the Outlanders' top player this season with 97 runs and five wickets in four matches. While Shabir is expected to play a prominent role with the ball, his real value lies in his batting. He is a brilliant captaincy choice for your TO vs UKM Dream11 prediction team.

Fitri Sham

Fitri Sham is an experienced campaigner who is capped at the international level as well. Sham has 114 runs and 36 wickets in 35 matches, holding him in good stead. With Sham due for a big performance, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your TO vs UKM Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TO vs UKM Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Arlsan Shabir 97 runs in 4 matches Ahmad Faiz 113 runs in 3 matches Rajkumar Rajendran 63 runs in 4 matches Muhammad Irfan Rana 6 wickets in 3 matches Haiqal Khair 6 wickets in 2 matches

TO vs UKM match expert tips for MCA T20 Super Series 2023, Match 11

Rajkumar Rajendran has chipped in with handy cameos for the Outlanders, scoring 63 runs in four matches. He has decent technique against both pace and spin and can clear the boundary at will as well. If he does get to spend some time out in the middle, Rajendran could be a game-winning pick for your TO vs UKM Dream11 prediction contest.

TO vs UKM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TO vs UKM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Faiz (vc), A Hazalan

Batters: M Gulraiz, R Kumar Rajendran, M Irfan Rana, M Haziq Aiman

All-rounders: A Akmal, A Shabir (c)

Bowlers: H Khair, S Idrus, F Sham

TO vs UKM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TO vs UKM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Faiz (c), A Hazalan

Batters: M Gulraiz (vc), H Masood, M Irfan Rana, M Haziq Aiman

All-rounders: S Shadman, A Shabir

Bowlers: V Lakruwan, S Idrus, F Sham

