Thunderstorm Outlanders will take on UKM - KPT in the Eliminator of the MCA T20 Super Series at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, February 18. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TO vs UKM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Thunderstorm Outlanders finished at the bottom of the points table. They could muster just one win from six matches which was against Northern Strikers.

On the other hand, UKM – KPT lost their first two games before turning things around. They won three out of their last four encounters and might start this game as favorites.

TO vs UKM, Match Details

The Eliminator match of the MCA T20 Super Series between Thunderstorm Outlanders and UKM - KPT will be played on February 18 at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

The game is set to take place at 12 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TO vs UKM

Date & Time: February 18 2023, 12 pm IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur has been a decent one to bat on. However, the bowlers have consistently been on top and have kept teams to low totals. It is the spinners who have made a big impact and they will continue to hold the key.

TO vs UKM Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Thunderstorm Outlanders: L, L, L, L, W

UKM - KPT: W, L, W, W, L

TO vs UKM Probable Playing 11 today

Thunderstorm Outlanders Team News

No major injury concerns.

Thunderstorm Outlanders Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Gulraiz, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Arslan Shabir Sandhu, Hasan Masood, Ariff Jamaluddin, Saleh Shadman, Prashant Pawar, Syed Rehmanatullah, Muhammad Irfan Rana, Vishwa Lakruwan, Vighesh Vishwanath.

UKM - KPT Team News

No major injury concerns.

UKM - KPT Probable Playing XI: Ajeb Khan, Hairil Anuar (wk), Ahmad Faiz, Ammar Hazalan, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Faiz Nasir, Zulamry Mohdin, Syazrul Idrus, Mohd Shukri Abdul Rahim, Fitri Sham, Shukri Rahim.

Today’s TO vs UKM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ammar Hazalan (4 matches, 64 runs)

Ammar Hazalan has got some decent starts with the bat and he has mustered 64 runs in four games. He has a strike rate of 114.29 as well.

Top Batter Pick

Ahmad Faiz (6 matches, 116 runs)

Ahmad Faiz has batted well in this competition. He has made 116 runs in six outings and has a strike rate of 100.00.

Top All-rounder Pick

Arslan Shabir Sandhu (4 matches, 97 runs, 5 wickets)

Arslan Shabir Sandhu has been effective with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 97 runs while striking at 159.02. Sandhu has picked up five scalps at an economy of 7.78.

Top Bowler Pick

Prashant Pawar (4 innings, 5 wickets)

Prashant Pawar is in top bowling form. He has picked up five wickets in four games and has an economy rate of 6.33 in this tournament.

TO vs UKM match captain and vice-captain choices

Ajeb Khan (4 matches, 128 runs, 4 wickets)

Ajeb Khan has had a significant all-round impact this season. He has scored 128 runs at a strike rate of 140.66. With the ball, Khan has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 5.62.

Hasan Masood (3 matches, 67 runs, 5 wickets)

Hasan Masood has been excellent with both bat and ball in this competition. He has played just three matches and has made 67 runs while striking 121.82. He has returned with five scalps in two innings at an economy of 4.00.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TO vs UKM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ajeb Khan 128 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Arslan Shabir Sandhu 97 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Hasan Masood 67 runs & 5 wickets in 3 matches Prashant Pawar 5 wickets in 4 innings Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal 32 runs & 6 wickets in 6 matches

TO vs UKM match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Hasan Masood, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Ajeb Khan and Arslan Shabir Sandhu will be the ones to watch out for.

TO vs UKM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-head League

Dream11 Team for Thunderstorm Outlanders vs UKM - KPT - MCA T20 Super Series Eliminator.

Wicket-keeper: Ammar Hazalan.

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Gulraiz, Muhammad Irfan Rana, Hasan Masood.

All-rounders: Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Ajeb Khan, Arslan Shabir Sandhu.

Bowlers: Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Prashant Pawar.

TO vs UKM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Thunderstorm Outlanders vs UKM - KPT - MCA T20 Super Series Eliminator.

Wicket-keeper: Ammar Hazalan, Syed Rehmanatullah.

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Hasan Masood.

All-rounders: Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zainal, Ajeb Khan, Saleh Shadman, Arslan Shabir Sandhu.

Bowlers: Mohd Shukri Abdul Rahim, Fitri Sham, Prashant Pawar.

Poll : 0 votes