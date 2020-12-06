Town Club will take on East Bengal Club in the 29th match of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge.

Town Club had three successive victories before succumbing to two successive losses. They ended up losing their games to Calcutta Customs and Kalighat, but picked their way back up with a close victory over Tapan Memorial Club.

East Bengal Club have lost their last two games after a three-game winning streak. They suffered a loss to Tapan Memorial Club by 6 wickets and then went down to arch rivals Mohun Bagan as well.

Bengal T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Town Club

Gitmoy Basu (W/K), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee, Pankaj Shaw, Mirza-Danish Alam, Arikta Das, Writam Porel, Golam Mustafa, Siddharth Singh, Anirab Gupta, Alok Pratap Singh

East Bengal Club

Shreevats Goswami (WK), Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Abhishek Raman, Abhijit Mal, Raju Halder, Rahul Shetty, Durgesh Dubbey

Predicted Playing XI

Town Club

Gitmoy Basu (W/K), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee

East Bengal Club

Shreevats Goswami (WK), Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sujit Kumar Yadav

Match Details

Match: Town Club vs East Bengal, Match 29

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date and Time: 7th December, 2020, 3:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced, with both the bowlers and the batsmen getting equal help from the surface. The pitch tends to favour the pacers. The spinners will thus have to sweat harder to get something off the track.

TOC vs EBC Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

TOC vs EBC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shreevats Goswami, Gitmoy Basu, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Purab Joshi, Avijit Singh, Md Kaif-I, Arnab Nandy, Aritra Chatterjee, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Ananta Saha, Kanishk Seth

Captain: Md Kaif-I, Vice-Captain: Shreevats Goswami

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shreevats Goswami, Gitmoy Basu, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Purab Joshi, Avijit Singh, Md Kaif-I, Arnab Nandy, Aritra Chatterjee, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Kanishk Seth

Captain: Sujit Kumar Yadav, Vice-Captain: Arnab Nandy