Town Club will take on East Bengal Club in the 29th match of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge.
Town Club had three successive victories before succumbing to two successive losses. They ended up losing their games to Calcutta Customs and Kalighat, but picked their way back up with a close victory over Tapan Memorial Club.
East Bengal Club have lost their last two games after a three-game winning streak. They suffered a loss to Tapan Memorial Club by 6 wickets and then went down to arch rivals Mohun Bagan as well.
Bengal T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from
Town Club
Gitmoy Basu (W/K), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee, Pankaj Shaw, Mirza-Danish Alam, Arikta Das, Writam Porel, Golam Mustafa, Siddharth Singh, Anirab Gupta, Alok Pratap Singh
East Bengal Club
Shreevats Goswami (WK), Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Abhishek Raman, Abhijit Mal, Raju Halder, Rahul Shetty, Durgesh Dubbey
Predicted Playing XI
Town Club
Gitmoy Basu (W/K), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee
East Bengal Club
Shreevats Goswami (WK), Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sujit Kumar Yadav
Match Details
Match: Town Club vs East Bengal, Match 29
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date and Time: 7th December, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
Pitch Report
The track at the Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced, with both the bowlers and the batsmen getting equal help from the surface. The pitch tends to favour the pacers. The spinners will thus have to sweat harder to get something off the track.
TOC vs EBC Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shreevats Goswami, Gitmoy Basu, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Purab Joshi, Avijit Singh, Md Kaif-I, Arnab Nandy, Aritra Chatterjee, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Ananta Saha, Kanishk Seth
Captain: Md Kaif-I, Vice-Captain: Shreevats Goswami
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shreevats Goswami, Gitmoy Basu, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Purab Joshi, Avijit Singh, Md Kaif-I, Arnab Nandy, Aritra Chatterjee, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Kanishk Seth
Captain: Sujit Kumar Yadav, Vice-Captain: Arnab NandyPublished 06 Dec 2020, 23:41 IST