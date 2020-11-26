TOC vs EBC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 match – November 26th, 2020

Eden Gardens (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Match 6 of the Bengal T20 Challenge sees Town Club go up against East Bengal Club at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Town Club emerged victorious in their first game of the campaign after their opponents, Kalighat Club, put up a challenging 148 on the board. The chase seemed to be an easy task but Town Club scraped through with three wickets and two balls to spare. The club will hope to continue their fine run in the league.

East Bengal Club, on the other hand, failed to put up a decent total on the board after their batters failed to get going. Having scored just 118, the bowlers had a major task on their hands, and were unable to defend the total. The East Bengal side go out in search of their first victory in the tournament, and will be hoping to grab the two points today.

Squads to choose

Town Club

Md Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Mirza Danish Alam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Golam Mustafa, Kazi Junnaid Saifi, Arikta Das, Azaz Ansari, Gitimoy Basu, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Ananta Saha, Pankaj Shaw, Naved Ahmed.

East Bengal Club

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Kumar Dubey.

Predicted Playing 11

Town Club

Gitmoy Basu, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Pankaj Shaw, Mariza Danish Aalam, Purab Joshi, Avijit Singh, Md Kaif, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha and Artira Chaterjee.

East Bengal Club

Shreevats Goswami, Arindam Ghosh, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit and Sayan Shekhar Mandal.

Match Details

Match: Town Club vs East Bengal Club, Match 6

Date: 26th November 2020 at 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at Eden Gardens has remained competitive throughout the tournament. The team batting first will have to score a minimum of 150 runs to be comfortable.

With the pacers and spinners also having a decent time playing on this pitch, one can expect a fair contest between bat and ball. The dew might play a role during today's game, and the team winning the toss will want to bowl first.

CAL vs TMC Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

TOC vs EBC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Goswami, G Basu, A Ghosh, P Shaw, A Bhagat, M Kaif-I, S Shekhar Mandal, A Ansari, A Saha, M Kumar and A Chatterjee.

Captain: M Kaif-I Vice-captain: A Ansari

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Goswami, A Nandy, A Ghosh, P Shaw, P Joshi, M Kaif-I, D Mukherjee, A Ansari, A Saha, M Kumar and A Chatterjee.

Captain: S Goswami Vice-captain: D Mukherjee