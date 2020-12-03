TOC vs KAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Match – December 4th, 2020

Town Club will take on Kalighat Club in the 22nd match of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge

Town Club have played some great cricket in the Bengal T20 Challenge, losing only twice so far. However, they suffered a 6-wicket defeat to Calcutta Customs Club in their last Bengal T20 Challenge match. Town Club will like to turn the tide against Kalighat Club, who have failed to find their footing in the Bengal T20 Challenge.

Kalighat Club suffered a massive 58-run defeat against East Bengal in their most recent Bengal T20 Challenge fixure and have issues to fix in their squad.

East Bengal scored a massive total of 180, but in response, nobody except Jayojit Basu could come up with a solid innings for Kalighat, who have won three of their six matches in the Bengal T20 Challenge so far.

Bengal T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Town Club

Gitmoy Basu (W/K), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee, Pankaj Shaw, Mirza-Danish Alam, Arikta Das, Writam Porel, Golam Mustafa, Siddharth Singh, Anirab Gupta, Alok Pratap Singh.

Kalighat Club

Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, A Kuila, P Dutta, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal, Satyaki Ghosh, P Bengani, D Baidya, Shubhrajit Das, T Mondal, P Roy, Pritam Chakraborty, A Banerjee.

Predicted Playing-11s

Town Club

Gitmoy Basu (W/K), Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee.

Kalighat Club

Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, A Kuila, P Dutta, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal.

Match Details

Match: Town Club vs Kalighat Club, Match 22

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date and Time: 4th December, 2020, 3:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens in the Bengal T20 Challenge is expected to be a sporting surface, with both bowlers and batsmen likely to get equal help from the surface. However, with the pitch favouring the pacers, the spinners will have to sweat harder to get something off the track in the Bengal T20 Challenge game between Town Club and Kalighat Club.

TOC vs KAC Dream 1 Fantasy Suggestions

TOC vs KAC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sudip Chatterjee, Gitmoy Basu, Shubham Chatterjee, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Jayojit Basu, Md Kaif-I, Aamir Gani, Pradipta Pramanik, Ananta Saha, Aritra Chatterjee, Aziz Ansari.

Captain: Md Kaif-I. Vice-Captain: Ananta Saha.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sudip Chatterjee, Gitmoy Basu, Shubham Chatterjee, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Jayojit Basu, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Ananta Saha, Aritra Chatterjee, Aziz Ansari.

Captain: Kazi Junaid Saifi. Vice-Captain: Pradipta Pramanik.