TOC vs KAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 match – November 24th, 2020

Match 2 of the Bengal T20 Challenge will see Town Club (TOC) go up against Kalighat Club (KAC) at the Eden Gardens.

Both sides will be hoping to find the right combination to make the best of the talent available to them. However, both sides look evenly matched on paper, and we can expect a close contest from the game.

Squads to choose from

Town Club

MD. Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Mirza Danish Alam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Golam Mustafa, Kazi Junnaid Saifi, Arikta Das, Azaz Ansari, Gitimoy Basu, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Ananta Saha, Pankaj Shaw and Naved Ahmed.

Kalighat Club

Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das and Prinan Dutta.

Predicted Playing XI

Town Club

Arikta Das, Naved Ahmad, Sudip Gharami, Purab Joshi, Avijit Singh, Gitimoy Basu (WK), Ananta Saha, Md Kaif, Aritra Chaterjee, Anirab Gupta and Ayan Bhattacharjee.

Kalighat Club

Subham Chaterjee, Pritam Chakraborty, Subham Sarkar, Abhishek Bose, Amit Kuila, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Mithilesh Das and Sourav Mondal.

Match Details

Match: Town Club vs Kalighat Club

Date: 24th November 2020, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at Eden Gardens is a batsmen's paradise. The ball comes on to the bt easily, making it an excellent pitch for the batsmen to score plenty of runs. The pacers will have to toil hard to pick up wickets, while the spinners are expected to enjoy bowling on this track. With the teams chasing having won the last few games here, both sides would look to bowl first if they win the toss.

Bengal T20 (TOC vs KAC) Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

TOC vs KAC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Bose, P Bengani, P Dutta, S Gharami, P Shaw, S Sarkar, M Kaif-I, S Mondal, A Gani, A Saha and G Mustafa.

Captain: Subham Sarkar Vice-Captain: MD Kaif-I

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Basu, M Aalam, P Dutta, S Gharami, P Shaw, S Dutta, M Kaif-I, P Chakraboty, A Gani, A Saha and G Mustafa.

Captain: Pankaj Shaw Vice-Captain: Aamir Gani