Town Club will square off against Mohun Bagan AC in the second semi-final of the Bengal T20 Challenge at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both the teams are coming into this key game on the back of winning runs.

Town Club had an indifferent start to their Bengal T20 Challenge campaign but bounced back well to finish the league stage of the tournament with seven wins from ten games. Avijit Singh and his men will be hoping to continue their winning run in the Bengal T20 Challenge and produce the goods in the big knockout game.

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan AC made a late surge into the semi-finals of the Bengal T20 Challenge. They didn’t have the greatest of starts in the tournament, winning just twice in seven games. However, Mohun Bagan AC rallied at the fag end of the Bengal T20 Challenge, winning three games in a row to reach the top four.

Bengal T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Town Club: Gitmoy Basu, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Naved Ahmed, Md Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee, Pankaj Shaw, Mirza-Danish Alam, Arikta Das, Writam Porel, Golam Mustafa, Siddharth Singh, Anirab Gupta, Alok Pratap Singh.

Mohun Bagan AC: Debabrata Das, Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari, Sourav Paul, Manoj Tiwary, Ankur Pal, Raj Kumar Pal, Alok Pratap Singh, Sandipan Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Town Club: Kazi Saifi, Avijit Singh (c), Purab Joshi, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Azaz Ansari, Gitimoy Basu (wk), MD Kaif, Mirza Danish Alam, Aritra Chatterjee, Pankaj Shaw, Siddharth Singh.

Mohun Bagan AC: Ankur Pal, Vivek Singh (wk), Writtick Chatterjee, Anustup Mazumder (c), Shivam Sharma, Debabrata Das, Prince Yadav, Rajkumar Pal, Anurag Tiwari, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh.

Match Details

Match: Town Club vs Mohun Bagan AC

Date: December 8th 2020, 7 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the Bengal T20 Challenge has had something in it for both batsmen and bowlers.

However, the batsmen have had to grind out and dig in to get the big scores, as the bowlers have had the slight upper hand. More of the same could be on offer in this Bengal T20 Challenge game as well.

Bengal T20 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TOC vs MBC)

Dream11 team for TOC vs MBC - Bengal T20 2nd Semi-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gitimoy Basu, Ankur Pal, Anustup Mazumder, Avijit Singh, Kazi Saifi, Prince Yadav, Writtick Chatterjee, MD Kaif-I, Sayan Ghosh, Aritra Chatterjee, Azaz Ansari.

Captain: MD Kaif-I. Vice-captain: Anustup Mazumder.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gitimoy Basu, Ankur Pal, Anustup Mazumder, Avijit Singh, Prince Yadav, Writtick Chatterjee, MD Kaif-I, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Akash Deep, Anurag Tiwari, Aritra Chatterjee.

Captain: MD Kaif-I. Vice-captain: Writtick Chatterjee.