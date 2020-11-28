TOC vs TMC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 match – November 28th, 2020

Match 10 of the Bengal T20 Challenge will see table-toppers, Tapan Memorial Club, lock horns with third-placed Town Club on Saturday. Although the teams have the same number of points, it is the net run rate that has made the difference. However, a victory for either team on Saturday will make them the clear table-toppers.

Both teams come into the fixture after contrasting performances in their respective previous games. Tapan Memorial Club registered a comprehensive victory over Mohun Bagan AC. However, Town Club were thrashed by Calcutta Customs Club, in an eight-wicket loss, after the team failed to put up a competitive total on the scoreboard.

Squads to choose from

Town Club

Md Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Mirza Danish Alam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Golam Mustafa, Kazi Junnaid Saifi, Arikta Das, Azaz Ansari, Gitmoy Basu, Avijit Singh, Purab Joshi, Ananta Saha, Pankaj Shaw, Naved Ahmed.

Tapan Memorial Club

Shahbaz Ahmad, Koushik Ghosh, Sandipan Das, Prayas Ray Barman, Nilkantha Das, Sumit Mohanta, Abhishek Porel, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmad, Debopratim Halder, Roshan Singh, Ramesh Prashad, Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Tarun Godara.

Predicted Playing XIs

Town Club

Gitmoy Basu, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Pankaj Shaw, Mariza Danish Aalam, Purab Joshi, Avijit Singh, Md Kaif, Ayan Bhattacharya, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha and Artira Chaterjee.

Tapan Memorial Club

Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Koushik Ghosh, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Sandipan Das Sr, Debopratim Halder, Ramesh Prasad.

Match Details

Match: Town Club vs Tapan Memorial Club

Date: 28th November 2020, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch has played a huge role at the Eden Gardens in the ongoing league. The track has remained competitive and hasn’t allowed the batsmen to wield the bat freely. The pitch has slowed down as the game has progressed, which adds to the woes of the chasing side. Both teams will be looking to bat first on Saturday.

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

TOC vs TMC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Basu, S Habib Gandhi, K Ghosh, S Gharami, P Shaw, G Chauhan, S Ahmed, M Kaif-I, A Ansari, A Saha and P Ray Barman

Captain: S Ahmed Vice-captain: M Kaif-I

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Basu, S Habib Gandhi, K Ghosh, S Gharami, P Shaw, K Ahmed, S Ahmed, S Das Sr, A Ansari, A Saha and R Prasad

Captain: S Das Sr Vice-captain: R Prasad