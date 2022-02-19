TOC-W vs EBC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, Match 25

Town Club Women (TOC-W) will take on East Bengal Club Women (EBC-W) in the 25th match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Saturday.

Town Club Women have been inconsistent in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022. With four wins and as many losses, they are fourth in the points table. Meanwhile, East Bengal Club Women are second in the standings with five wins and three losses.

TOC-W vs EBC-W Probable Playing 11 today

Town Club Women: Sukanya Parida (c), Parna Paul (wk), Anamika Das, Ankita Barman, Sagarika Sengupta, Priti Choudhary, Sneha Gupta, Priyanka Kurmi, Rukmoni Roy, Monika Mal, Rupal Tiwari

East Bengal Club Women: Ankita Chakraborty (wk), Jhumpa Roy, Puja Rajak, Trishita Sarkar, Barnali Tamuli, Rumeli Dhar (c), Brishti Susanta Majhi, Tithi Swarpan Das, Antara Ghosh, Shrayosi Pranay Aich, Riya Goswami

Match Details

TOC-W vs EBC-W, Match 25, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022

Date & Time: February 19th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament, with the bowlers dominating proceedings so far. While the pacers have found a hint of movement early on, the spinners have got some turn as well.

Today’s TOC-W vs EBC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Parna Paul seems to be contributing decently with the bat, having mustered 101 runs in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 so far.

Batter

Ankita Barman has made impactful contributions with both the bat and ball. She has amassed 104 runs and taken nine wickets.

All-rounders

Rumeli Dhar has scored 171 runs and picked up two wickets in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 so far.

Brishti Susanta Majhi has been excellent in all fronts, amassing 116 runs and taking six wickets.

Bowler

Shrayosi Pranay Aich has returned with 10 scalps at an economy rate of 4.67 in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Top 5 best players to pick in TOC-W vs EBC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ankita Barman (TOC-W): 430 points

Brishti Susanta Majhi (EBC-W): 400 points

Rumeli Dhar (EBC-W): 384 points

Shrayosi Pranay Aich (EBC-W): 384 points

Monika Mal (TOC-W): 315 points

Important stats for TOC-W vs EBC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ankita Barman: 104 runs & 9 wickets

Monika Mal: 7 wickets

Brishti Susanta Majhi: 116 runs & 6 wickets

Rumeli Dhar: 171 runs & 2 wickets

Shrayosi Pranay Aich: 10 wickets

TOC-W vs EBC-W Dream 11 Prediction (Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for Town Club Women vs East Bengal Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Parna Paul, Ankita Barman, Jhumpa Roy, Trishita Sarkar, Rumeli Dhar, Brishti Susanta Majhi, Tithi Swarpan Das, Sneha Gupta, Sukanya Parida, Monika Mal, Shrayosi Pranay Aich

Captain: Rumeli Dhar. Vice-captain: Ankita Barman.

Dream11 Team for Town Club Women vs East Bengal Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parna Paul, Ankita Barman, Jhumpa Roy, Puja Rajak, Rumeli Dhar, Brishti Susanta Majhi, Tithi Swarpan Das, Sneha Gupta, Rukmoni Roy, Monika Mal, Shrayosi Pranay Aich

Captain: Brishti Susanta Majhi. Vice-captain: Ankita Barman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar