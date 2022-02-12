TOC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, Match 11

Town Club Women (TOC-W) will take on Kalighat Club Women (KAC-W) in the 11th match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Saturday.

Town Club Women have had an inconsistent start to their Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 campaign, winning just one of their three matches. Meanwhile, Kalighat Club Women are currently second in the standings with two wins and a loss to their name.

TOC-W vs KAC-W Probable Playing 11 today

Town Club Women: Parna Paul (wk), Ankita Barman, Sagarika Sengupta, Srilekha Roy, Kashish Vinod Agarwal, Sneha Gupta, Sukanya Parida (c), Rukmoni Roy, Salma Khatun-I, Monika Mal, Rupal Tiwari

Kalighat Club Women: Dyuti Paul (wk), Mamata Kisku, Ankita Mahato, Gouher Sultana (c), Anindita Nath, Puja Adhikary, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Pampa Sarkar, Sushmita Paul, Piyali Ghosh, Priyosi Aich

Match Details

TOC-W vs KAC-W, Match 11, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022

Date & Time: February 12th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament so far. The track at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani has generally assisted the bowlers. While the pacers have found some movement with the new ball, the spinners have got the ball to turn as well.

Today’s TOC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dyuti Paul has made some vital contributions with the bat in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022. She is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Ankita Barman has fared well with both the bat and ball. She has scored 66 runs and taken two wickets.

All-rounders

Anindita Nath is yet to make an impact with the ball, but she has been superb on the bowling front. She has returned with six scalps at an economy rate of 2.45.

Gouher Sultana has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball, scoring 50 runs and picking up two wickets.

Bowler

Monika Mal has bowled really well in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, claiming four wickets at an economy rate of 4.75.

Top 5 best players to pick in TOC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Anindita Nath (KAC-W): 241 points

Monika Mal (TOC-W): 160 points

Gouher Sultana (KAC-W): 168 points

Ankita Barman (TOC-W): 148 points

Piyali Ghosh (KAC-W): 122 points

Important stats for TOC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Anindita Nath: 6 wickets

Gouher Sultana: 50 runs & 2 wickets

Monika Mal: 4 wickets

Ankita Barman: 66 runs & 2 wickets

TOC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction (Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for Town Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dyuti Paul, Mamata Kisku, Srilekha Roy, Ankita Barman, Gouher Sultana, Sneha Gupta, Anindita Nath, Sukanya Parida, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Monika Mal, Piyali Ghosh

Captain: Anindita Nath. Vice-captain: Ankita Barman.

Dream11 Team for Town Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parna Paul, Dyuti Paul, Mamata Kisku, Ankita Barman, Ankita Mahato, Gouher Sultana, Sneha Gupta, Anindita Nath, Sukanya Parida, Monika Mal, Piyali Ghosh

Captain: Gouher Sultana. Vice-captain: Monika Mal.

