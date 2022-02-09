TOC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, Match 6

Town Club Women (TOC-W) will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club Women (MSC-W) in the sixth match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Wednesday.

Town Club Women have had a disastrous start to their Bengal Women’s T20 Blast campaign, losing to Rajasthan Club Women by eight wickets. Mohammedan Sporting Club Women, meanwhile, started their Bengal Women’s T20 Blast journey with a win over Rajasthan Club Women.

TOC-W vs MSC-W Probable Playing 11 Today

TOC-W XI

Kashish Vinod Agarwal, Ankita Barman, Sneha Gupta, Parna Paul (wk), Sukanya Parida (c), Srilekha Roy, Priti Choudhary, Sagarika Sengupta, Rupal Tiwari, Rukmoni Roy, Monika Mal

MSC-W XI

Mita Paul (c), Payel Vakharia, Shrabani Swapan Paul, Priyanka Bala (wk), Tithas Sadhu, Sushmita Ganguly, Tapati Paul, Bidisha Dey, Swati Sah, Punam Soni, Ishika Barui

Match Details

TOC-W vs MSC-W, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast, Match 6

Date and Time: 9th February, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The track at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani generally favors the bowlers. The batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. A score of around 120 could be par at the venue.

Today’s TOC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

P Bala could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. She is handy with the bat and is decent behind the stumps as well.

Batter

A Barman looked in good touch against Rajasthan Women, with the Town Club Women batter scoring 32 crucial runs at the top of the order.

All-rounders

M Paul played a captain’s knock against Rajasthan, remaining unbeaten on 68 off 60 deliveries. She would be an excellent multiplier choice for your MSC-W vs TOC-W Dream11 fantasy team.

T Sadhu played the role of a finisher quite well in the previous game, smashing 25 runs off just nine deliveries.

Bowlers

T Paul picked up three scalps in the previous match and is expected to be amongst the wickets today.

Top 5 best players to pick in TOC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 prediction team

M Paul (MSC-W) – 110 points

T Paul (MSC-W) – 99 points

P Bala (MSC-W) – 59 points

S Ganguly (MSC-W) – 57 points

A Barman (TOC-W) – 43 points

Important stats for TOC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 prediction team

M Paul: 68 runs

T Paul: 3 wickets

P Bala: 22 runs

S Ganguly: 1 wicket

A Barman: 32 runs

TOC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Women’s T20 Blast)

TOC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Bala, A Barman, S Roy, S Swapan Paul, M Paul, T Sadhu, S Gupta, T Paul, S Ganguly, M Mal, S Parida

Captain: M Paul. Vice-captain: T Paul.

TOC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Bala, P Paul, A Barman, S Roy, S Swapan Paul, M Paul, T Sadhu, S Gupta, S Ganguly, M Mal, S Parida

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: T Sadhu. Vice-captain: A Barman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar