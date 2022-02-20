TOC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 Match 27

Town Club Women (TOC-W) will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club Women (MSC-W) in match number 27 of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Sunday.

This is the final league game for Town Club. They have been in decent form, and are certain to finish in the top four, having won five games and lost four. Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting Club are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with six wins and two losses thus far.

TOC-W vs MSC-W Probable Playing XIs

Town Club Women

Parna Paul (c & wk), Anamika Das, Ankita Barman, Sagarika Sengupta, Sneha Gupta, Priyanka Kurmi, Rukmoni Roy, Salma Khatun-I, Monika Mal, Rupal Tiwari, Sujata Dey.

Mohammedan Sporting Club Women

Priyanka Bala (wk), Sharbani Swapan Paul, Swati Sah, Anushka Paul, Mamani Roy, Mita Paul (c), Tithas Sadhu, Payel Vakharia, Tapati Paul, Sushmita Ganguly, Bidisha Dey.

Match Details

Match: TOC-W vs MSC-W.

Date & Time: February 20, 2022; 9 AM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Pitch Report

It hasn’t been a very high-scoring tournament so far, and bowlers have mostly been on top. Pacers have found a bit of movement early on, and spinners have got turn as well.

Today’s TOC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Parna Paul has chipped in nicely with the bat. She has accumulated 129 runs at an average of 32.25.

Batters

Ankita Barman has contributed 104 runs, and has picked up ten wickets in the tournament so far.

All-rounders

Mita Paul has been in stellar form with both bat and ball. She has returned nine wickets, and has accumulated 298 runs at an average of 59.6.

Bowlers

Monika Mal is in fine bowling form, and has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.93.

Five best players to pick in TOC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Mita Paul (MSC-W): 654 points

Ankita Barman (TOC-W): 457 points

Sneha Gupta (TOC-W): 427 points

Monika Mal (TOC-W): 354 points

Tithas Sadhu (MSC-W): 327 points.

Key stats for TOC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sneha Gupta: 184 runs and 5 wickets

Ankita Barman: 104 runs and 10 wickets

Mita Paul: 298 runs and 7 wickets

Tithas Sadhu: 139 runs and 2 wickets.

TOC-W vs MSC-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Town Club Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Parna Paul, Sharbani Swapan Paul, Ankita Barman, Swati Sah, Mita Paul, Tithas Sadhu, Sneha Gupta, Payel Vakharia, Rukmoni Roy, Sushmita Ganguly, Monika Mal.

Captain: Mita Paul. Vice-captain: Ankita Barman.

Dream11 Team for Town Club Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parna Paul, Priyanka Bala, Sharbani Swapan Paul, Ankita Barman, Swati Sah, Mita Paul, Tithas Sadhu, Sneha Gupta, Sushmita Ganguly, Monika Mal, Rupal Tiwari.

Captain: Mita Paul. Vice-captain: Sneha Gupta.

Edited by Bhargav