TOC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Bengal Women’s T20 Match - February 7th, 2022

Town Club Women will take on Rajasthan Club Women in the second match of Bengal Women’s T20 Blast. The match will take place at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal on February 7, Monday.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has come up with a whole new tournament called Women’s T20 Blast. They have done it to unearth new talent from the state and give them better opportunities going forward.

Dhara Gujjar will lead the Rajasthan Club side and Sukanya Parida will captain the Town Club side in the tournament. There are few talented and experienced players on both sides. They would love to put up decent performances and stay in the limelight.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the TOC-W v RAC-W contest.

#3 Dhara Gujjar (RAC-W)

Dharan Gujjar is yet to represent the national side but she has made a decent name for the state team with her explosive performances as an opener. Moreover, she is expected to roll her arm if need be.

In the recently concluded Women's Senior One Day Trophy, she looked in decent touch in powerplay overs. With tricky wickets on offer, she would love to take up the challenge and put up good scores on the board.

#2 Sukanya Parida (TOC-W)

Sukanya Kalakar Parida didn’t get to play a lot of competitive cricket of late. But the medium-pacer is known for her swinging abilities during her stint with the state team. She got to play only one international game and she couldn't create an impact in the lone match.

She used to share the new ball with Bengal’s legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the powerplay overs. Her accurate lines and lengths could create trouble for batters.

#1 Priyanka Kurmi (TOC-W)

Priyanka Kurmi, the batting all-rounder, is currently one of the youngest prospects in Bengal cricket. She has been a part of the U16 tournaments of late. Priyanka is expected to bat in the top order and also roll her arm.

Her medium-paced bowling will be crucial for her team in the middle overs. Her calculated willow-wielding will decide the team’s chances of moving forward in the competition.

Edited by Diptanil Roy