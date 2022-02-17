TOC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, Match 21

Town Club Women (TOC-W) will take on Rajasthan Club Women (RAC-W) in the 21st match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Thursday.

Town Club Women have been in decent form in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022. With four wins and three losses, they are third in the points table. Rajasthan Club Women, meanwhile, have been a touch inconsistent. They are fourth in the standings with three wins and as many losses.

TOC-W vs RAC-W Probable Playing 11 today

Town Club Women: Sukanya Parida (c), Parna Paul (wk), Anamika Das, Ankita Barman, Sagarika Sengupta, Srilekha Roy, Sneha Gupta, Priyanka Kurmi, Rukmoni Roy, Monika Mal, Rupal Tiwari

Rajasthan Club Women: Dhara Gujjar (c), Sanshita Sumit Bishwas (wk), Dipa Das, Muskan Sinha, Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Rupa Ashit Dutta, Priti Mondal, Ananya Halder, Mouli Manik Mandal, Saika ishaque, Rasmani Das

Match Details

TOC-W vs RAC-W, 21st Match, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022

Date & Time: February 17th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament, with the bowlers dominating proceedings so far. While the pacers have found a hint of movement early on, the spinners have got some turn as well.

Today’s TOC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanshita Sumit Bishwas has fared decently with the bat in the Women’s T20 Blast 2022, amassing 120 runs. She is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Dhara Gujjar has contributed superbly with both the bat and ball. She has scored 119 runs and picked up four wickets.

Ankita Barman has been in top form in the Women’s T20 Blast 2022, scoring 96 runs and taking seven wickets.

All-rounder

Sneha Gupta has chipped in with 114 runs in addition to picking up a couple of wickets.

Bowler

Mouli Manik Mandal has been in superb form with the ball, claiming nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.22.

Top 5 best players to pick in TOC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Dhara Gujjar (RAC-W): 380 points

Ankita Barman (TOC-W): 357 points

Ananya Halder (RAC-W): 336 points

Mouli Manik Mandal (RAC-W): 336 points

Monika Mal (TOC-W): 282 points

Important stats for TOC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ankita Barman: 96 runs & 7 wickets

Monika Mal: 6 wickets

Dhara Gujjar: 119 runs & 4 wickets

Ananya Halder: 9 wickets

Mouli Manik Mandal: 9 wickets

TOC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Prediction (Women’s T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for Town Club Women vs Rajasthan Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Dhara Gujjar, Srilekha Roy, Ankita Barman, Rupa Ashit Dutta, Priyanka Madhab Sarkar, Sneha Gupta, Sukanya Parida, Ananya Halder, Mouli Manik Mandal, Monika Mal

Captain: Dhara Gujjar. Vice-captain: Ankita Barman.

Dream11 Team for Town Club Women vs Rajasthan Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parna Paul, Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Dhara Gujjar, Dupa Das, Ankita Barman, Priyanka madhab Sarkar, Sneha Gupta, Ananya Halder, Mouli Manik Mandal, Monika Mal, Rupal Tiwari

Captain: Mouli Manik Mandal. Vice-captain: Ankita Barman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar