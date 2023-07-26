TOR vs MP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 League match - July 26th, 2023

Toronto Nationals will lock horns with Mississauga Panthers in the 10th match of the Global T20 League at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on July 26, Wednesday.

Toronto Nationals, led by Hamza Tariq, are currently holding the fourth spot with one win and two losses. They would need to add more wins before the tournament progresses to the business end to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Mississauga Panthers, led by Shoaib Malik, are having a disastrous season as they’re yet to win a game in this competition. They’re currently holding the wooden spoon. They have four more games remaining in the league stage and they will be eager to turn their fortunes around.

Here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the TOR vs MP Dream11 game.

#3 Azam Khan (MP) - 8 Credits

Mississauga Panthers’ no.4 batter Azam Khan is the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 155 runs at an average of 51.67 and an impressive strike rate of 142.20.

His hard-hitting and aggressive batting style makes him a strong candidate to add more runs to his tally and lead his team to the victory line. He could be a promising captaincy choice in the TOR vs MP Dream11 game.

#2 Colin Munro (TOR) - 9 Credits

Colin Munro, the Toronto Nationals opener, is his team's leading run-scorer with 145 runs at an exceptional average of 72.50 and a strike rate of 154.26.

Once Munro settles down at the crease, we can expect him to unleash his attacking gameplay. With his potential to make a big impact, he would be an excellent choice to captain your TOR vs MP Dream11 game.

#1 Shahid Afridi (TOR) - 8.5 Credits

Toronto Nationals all-rounder Shahid Afridi is one of the players to watch out for in this encounter. Given his ability to score quick runs and roll his arm, Afridi can significantly influence the TOR vs MP Dream11 game.

The experienced star player is holding the crucial no.4 batting position and moreover, he would roll his arm for a few overs, making him a valuable asset for this game.

