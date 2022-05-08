TOR-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for FairBreak Women's T20 2022, Match 9

Tornadoes (TOR-W) will take on Barmy Army (BAR-W) in the ninth match of the FairBreak Women's T20 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The Tornadoes have had a fabulous start to their campaign, beating Warriors and South Coast Sapphires by 13 and 17 runs, respectively. They will now look to extend their winning run against Barmy Army.

Meanwhile, Barmy Army lost by eight wickets to Falcons in their last game and are third in the standings.

TOR-W vs BAR-W Probable Playing XIs

TOR-W

Sophie Devine, Sterre Kalis, Stafanie Taylor (c), Sune Luus, Mary-Anne Musonda, Katey Martin (wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Sita Magar, Winifred Duraisingam, Diana Baig, Maryam Bibi.

BAR-W

Heather Knight (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Kavisha Egodage, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Fatima Sana, Rumana Ahmed, Tara Norris, Rubina Chhetry, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Henriette Ishimwe.

Match Details

Match: TOR-W vs BAR-W, FairBreak Women's T20 2022, 9th Match.

Date & Time: May 8, 2022; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates seems to be well-balanced. Batting first after winning the toss should be the preferred choice. Anything above 150 could be a par score.

Today's TOR-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin: She has a strike rate of 100 and scored 22 runs in her first outing. She didn't get a chance to bat in her previous game, so she will look to make up for that in this one.

Batters

Sterre Kalis: She has batted brilliantly so far in the competition, scoring 90 runs at a strike rate of 105.50 in two games. She's the third-highest run-scorer in the FairBreak T20 this season.

All-rounders

Deandra Dottin: She is a fabulous all-rounder who could fetch youa lot of fantasy points. She has scored 87 runs at an average of 87 in two games, but she's yet to make an impression with the ball. That makes Dottin a valuable pick in your TOR-W vs BAR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Daina Baig: She is a top spin-bowling option for her team. She has picked up three wickets at an average of 13.66 in two games in the tournament so far. Baig could prove to be a valuable pick in your TOR-W vs BAR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in TOR-W vs BAR-W Dream11 prediction team

Stafanie Taylor (TOR-W): 98 points

Heather Knight (BAR-W): 116 points

Tara Norris (BAR-W): 80 points.

Key stats for TOR-W vs BAR-W Dream11 prediction team

Winifred Duraisingam - Five wickets in two games; bowling average: 8.80.

Sophie Devine – 58 runs in two games; batting average: 29.00.

Laura Wolvaardt - 55 runs in two games; batting average: 27.50.

TOR-W vs BAR-W Dream 11 Prediction (FairBreak Women's T20 2022)

TOR-W vs BAR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Laura Wolvaardt, Sterre Kalis, Henriette Ishimwe, Deandra Dottin, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Winifred Duraisingam, Diana Baig, Sita Magar, Tara Norris.

Captain: Heather Knight. Vice-captain: Winifred Duraisingam.

TOR-W vs BAR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbelle, Laura Wolvaardt, Sterre Kalis, Henriette Ishimwe, Deandra Dottin, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Winifred Duraisingam, Diana Baig, Sita Magar, Tara Norris.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Deandra Dottin.

