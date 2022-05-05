TOR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022, Match 2

Tornadoes Women will take on South Coast Sapphires Women in the second match of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday.

Hong Kong were all set to host the inaugural edition of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 which is an ICC-sanctioned event. However, due to COVID-related issues, the competition was shifted to the UAE.

Both Tornadoes Women and South Coast Sapphires Women have a balanced lineup. They also have several superstars like Stefanie Taylor, Sophie Devine, Sune Luus, and Shabnim Ismail at their disposal.

TOR-W vs SCS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

TOR-W XI

Stafanie Taylor (captain), Sophie Devine, Sterre Kalis, Katey Martin (wicket-keeper), Chanida Sutthiruang, Marry-Anne Musonda, Sune Luus, Sita Rana Magar, Aliya Riaz, Ntasha Miles, Diana Baig

SCS-W XI

Sana Mir (captain), Shabnim Ismail, Maryam Omar, Grace Harris, Emma Lai, Elyse Villani, Natasha Farrant, Kim Garth, Kary Chan, Babette de Leede (wicket-keeper), Gaby Lewis

Match Details

TOR-W vs SCS-W, Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 5th May, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ground is expected to sport a pretty nice batting surface. The pacers could prove to be crucial too. The spinners will need to take control of the match in the middle overs.

Today’s TOR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin is a fantastic wicketkeeper from New Zealand who doesn’t take long to assert herself in a match. She has amassed 996 runs in 95 T20Is at a strike rate of over 110.

Batters

Elyse Villani is expected to take responsibility in the batting department. The Australian opener has amassed 1369 runs in 62 matches at an average of 28.52.

All-rounders

Sophie Devine is a proper superstar of the game and her all-round abilities require little introduction. The New Zealand skipper has collected 2592 runs in 102 matches at a strike rate of over 123. Devine has scored a century in this format, and she has also taken 98 wickets at an average of 17.68. She will be the best captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

West Indies' Stefanie Taylor is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. She has amassed 3121 runs in 111 matches at an average of 35.87. She has also scalped 98 wickets at a fantastic average of 16.72 and an economy rate of 5.66.

Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail has plenty of experience and she will be hoping to translate it here. The South African bowler has scalped 110 wickets in 98 games at an economy rate of 5.78.

Top 5 best players to pick in TOR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophie Devine (TOR-W)

Stefanie Taylor (TOR-W)

Sune Luus (TOR-W)

Elyse Villani (SCS-W)

Grace Harris (SCS-W)

Important stats for TOR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophie Devine: 2592 runs and 98 wickets in 102 T20Is

Stefanie Taylor: 3121 runs and 98 wickets in 111 T20Is

Sune Luus: 866 runs and 47 wickets in 83 T20Is

Elyse Villani: 1369 runs and 62 T20Is

Grace Harris: 120 runs and six wickets in 13 T20Is

TOR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Prediction Today

TOR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Elyse Villani, Gaby Lewis, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Sophie Devine, Stefanie Taylor, Sune Luus, Sana Mir, Shabnim Ismail, Tash Farrant

Captain: Sophie Devine, Vice-Captain: Stefanie Taylor

TOR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Elyse Villani, Aliya Riaz, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Sophie Devine, Stefanie Taylor, Sune Luus, Sana Mir, Shabnim Ismail, Tash Farrant

Captain: Elyse Villani, Vice-Captain: Sune Luus

