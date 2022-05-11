TOR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022, Match 13

Tornadoes Women (TOR-W) will take on Spirit Women (SPI-W) in the 13th match of the FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, 11 May.

Tornadoes Women have fared well in the FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022 so far. With two wins and a loss, they are currently fourth in the points table. Spirit Women, meanwhile, lost their first encounter before recording three wins in a row. They sit pretty at the top of the standings.

TOR-W vs SPI-W Probable Playing 11 today

Tornadoes Women: Sophie Devine, Sterre Kalis, Sune Luus, Stafanie Taylor (c), Katey Martin (wk), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Sita Rana Magar, Winifred Duraisingam, Divya Saxena, Andrea-Mae Zepeda.

Spirit Women: Sarah Bryce, Natthakan Chantham, Sophia Dunkley, Bismah Maroof, Nicola Carey (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Nattaya Boochatham, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Fatuma Kibasu, Betty Chan.

Match Details

TOR-W vs SPI-W, 13th Match, FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022

Date & Time: May 13th2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score being 147 runs. Chasing teams and sides batting first have a similar winning ratio at the venue.

Today’s TOR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Bryce has chipped in with 60 runs in the FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022 so far.

Batter

Sterre Kalis has mustered 90 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 101.12.

All-rounder

Nicola Carey has contributed effectively with the both bat and ball. She has returned with two scalps and scored 109 at a strike rate of 165.15.

Bowler

Ayabonga Khaka has been in magnificent bowling form in the FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022, taking eight wickets at an economy rate of 3.78.

Top 5 best players to pick in TOR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sophie Ecclestone (SPI-W): 370 points

Ayabonga Khaka (SPI-W): 307 points

Nicola Carey (SPI-W): 256 points

Stafanie Taylor (TOR-W): 204 points

Sune Luus (TOR-W): 158 points

Important stats for TOR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ayabonga Khaka: 8 wickets

Nicola Carey: 109 runs & 2 wickets

Sophie Ecclestone: 8 wickets

Stafanie Taylor: 128 runs & 1 wicket

Sune Luus: 72 runs & 1 wicket

TOR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Prediction (FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022)

Dream11 Team for Tornadoes Women vs Spirit Women - FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Sarah Bryce, Natthakan Chantham, Sophia Dunkley, Sterre Kalis, Stafanie Taylor, Sune Luus, Nicola Carey, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Diana Baig.

Captain: Nicola Carey. Vice-captain: Sune Luus.

Dream11 Team for Tornadoes Women vs Spirit Women - FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Bryce, Natthakan Chantham, Sophia Dunkley, Sterre Kalis, Stafanie Taylor, Sune Luus, Nicola Carey, Winifred Duraisingam, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Sita Rana Magar.

Captain: Stafanie Taylor. Vice-captain: Ayabonga Khaka.

Edited by Samya Majumdar