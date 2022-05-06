TOR-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022, Match 5

Tornadoes Women (TOR-W) will take on Warriors Women (WAR-W) in the fifth match of the FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, 6 May.

Tornadoes Women got their campaign off to a winning start by beating Sapphires Women by 17 runs. Warriors Women, meanwhile, lost their first FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022 game against Falcons Women.

TOR-W vs WAR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Tornadoes Women: Sophie Devine, Sterre Kalis, Stafanie Taylor (c), Natasha Miles, Sune Luus, Aliya Riaz, Katey Martin (wk), Diana Baig, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sita Rana Magar, Winifred Duraisingam.

Warriors Women: Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Sindhu Sriharsha (c), Mignon du Preez, Kathryn Bryce, Esha Oza, Yasmeen Khan, Celeste Raack, Udeshika Prabodhani, Shamilia Connell, Mariana Martinez.

Match Details

TOR-W vs WAR-W, 5th Match, FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022

Date & Time: May 6th 2022, 10 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The track at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium generally favors batters. However, the pacers will find some assistance with the new ball. The spinners could also get some turn off the surface as the match progresses.

Today’s TOR-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne was superb with the bat in the last game, scoring an unbeaten 80 off 61 balls.

Batter

Sterre Kalis was Tornadoes Women's top-scorer against Sapphires Women, playing a 32-run knock off 29 deliveries.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthews made a huge impact with both the bat and ball in the Warriors Women's first game. She scored 58 and returned with figures of 1/23.

Bowlers

Diana Baig recorded a superb bowling performance against Sapphires Women, taking 2/15 from four overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in TOR-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Hayley Matthews (WAR-W): 114 points

Georgia Redmayne (WAR-W): 105 points

Diana Baig (TOR-W): 66 points

Sterre Kalis (TOR-W): 46 points

Sophie Devine (TOR-W): 16 points

Important stats for TOR-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Hayley Matthews: 58 runs & 1 wicket

Georgia Redmayne: 80 runs

Diana Baig: 2 wickets

Sterre Kalis: 32 runs

TOR-W vs WAR-W Dream11 Prediction (FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022)

Dream11 Team for Tornadoes Women vs Warriors Women - FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Georgia Redmayne, Sterre Kalis, Mignon du Preez, Yasmeen Khan, Sune Luus, Sophie Devine, Hayley Matthews, Diana Baig, Shamilia Connell, Udeshika Prabodhani.

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Sophie Devine.

Dream11 Team for Tornadoes Women vs Warriors Women - FairBreak Invitational Tournament 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Sterre Kalis, Aliya Riaz, Yasmeen Khan, Sophie Devine, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Chanida Sutthiruang, Diana Baig, Celeste Raack, Shamilia Connell.

Captain: Georgia Redmayne. Vice-captain: Stafanie Taylor.

Edited by Samya Majumdar