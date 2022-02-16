TOC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, Match 19

Town Club Women (TOC-W) will take on Kalighat Club Women (KAC-W) in the 19th match of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Wednesday.

Both teams are in the bottom half of the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 points table. With three wins and as many losses, Town Club Women are fourth in the standings. Kalighat Club Women are just below them in the table with two wins and four losses.

TOC-W vs KAC-W Probable Playing 11 today

Town Club Women: Parna Paul (wk), Anamika Das, Ankita Barman, Srilekha Roy, Ipsita Saha, Sneha Gupta, Priyanka Kurmi, Sukanya Parida (c), Rukmoni Roy, Monika Mal, Rupal Tiwari

Kalighat Club Women: Gouher Sultana (c), Dyuti Paul (wk), Mamata Kisku, Anindita Nath, Puja Adhikary, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Pampa Sarkar, Nisha Suvenda Majhi, Sushmita Paul, Piyali Ghosh, Priyosi Aich

Match Details

TOC-W vs KAC-W, Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, Match 19

Date & Time: February 16th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament, with the bowlers dominating proceedings so far. While the pacers have found a hint of movement early on, the spinners have got some turn as well.

Today’s TOC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Parna Paul has chipped in nicely with the bat in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, scoring 71 runs. She has also been good behind the stumps.

Batter

Ankita Barman has been excellent with both the bat and ball. She has scored 94 runs and returned with seven scalps.

All-rounder

Anindita Nath has been in top form with the ball, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.97.

Bowler

Sukanya Parida has fared well with the ball, picking up five wickets in the Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022.

Top 5 best players to pick in TOC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ankita Barman (TOC-W): 345 points

Anindita Nath (KAC-W): 341 points

Gouher Sultana (KAC-W): 286 points

Piyali Ghosh (KAC-W): 254 points

Sukanya Parida (TOC-W): 254 points

Important stats for TOC-W vs KAC-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Anindita Nath: 44 runs & 7 wickets

Gouher Sultana: 93 runs & 3 wickets

Ankita Barman: 94 runs & 7 wickets

Sukanya Parida: 5 wickets

TOC-W vs KAC-W Dream 11 Prediction (Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for Town Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 Match 19.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Parna Paul, Mamata Kisku, Srilekha Roy, Ankita Barman, Gouher Sultana, Sneha Gupta, Anindita Nath, Sukanya Parida, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Monika Mal, Piyali Ghosh

Captain: Ankita Barman. Vice-captain: Anindita Nath.

Dream11 Team for Town Club Women vs Kalighat Club Women - Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 Match 19.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parna Paul, Dyuti Paul, Mamata Kisku, Srilekha Roy, Ankita Barman, Gouher Sultana, Sneha Gupta, Anindita Nath, Sukanya Parida, Rupal Tiwari, Piyali Ghosh

Captain: Sukanya Parida. Vice-captain: Gouher Sultana.

Edited by Samya Majumdar