TPC-I vs TPC-II Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10, Match 16

Takashinga Patriots I (TPC-I) will square off against Takashinga Patriots II (TPC-II) in the 16th match of the Zimbabwe T10 at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday, September 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TPC-I vs TPC-II Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 16.

Both Takashinga Patriots I and Takashinga Patriots II have been quite underwhelming in the tournament so far. The former have lost two of their three matches against Harare and Westside Cricket Club. The latter, meanwhile, were on a three-game losing run.

Takashinga Patriots II returned to winning ways with successes in their recent fixtures. Takashinga Patriots I defeated Bulawayo Athletic Club by nine wickets while Patriots II got the better of Westside Cricket Club by seven wickets.

TPC-I vs TPC-II Match Details, Match 16

The 16th match of Zimbabwe T10 will be played on September 13 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to take place at 1.30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TPC-I vs TPC-II, Zimbabwe T10, Match 16

Date and Time: September 13, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

TPC-I vs TPC-II Pitch Report

The track at the Harare Sports Club has favored the batters over the last few games. The short boundaries are of huge assistance to the batters who will back themselves to hit plenty of sixes. The pacers are expected to find little assistance early on.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 96.4

Average second innings score: 82.4

TPC-I vs TPC-II Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Takashinga Patriots I: W-L-L

Takashinga Patriots II: W-L-L-L

TPC-I vs TPC-II probable playing 11s for today’s match

Takashinga Patriots I Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Takashinga Patriots I Probable Playing 11

H Masakadza, I Kaia, TS Kamunhukamwe (C), Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Baxon Gopito, C Musoko, SW Masakadza, J Gumbie, T Mufudza, Priviledge Chesa, and Tanaka Chivanga.

Takashinga Patriots II Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Takashinga Patriots II Probable Playing 11

Daniel Zvidzai (C), CT Mutombodzi, T Nenhunzi, N Mupurura, K Kaia, Brain Majoka, Munashe Chipara, Nyasha Chivore, Honest Ziwira, Wishnanzy Chapfombo, and Daichi Nyandoro.

TPC-I vs TPC-II Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

T Nenhunzi (4 matches, 25 runs, Strike Rate: 89.29)

T Nenhunzi can be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your TPC-I vs TPC-II Dream11 Fantasy. He has scored 25 runs and will be looking for a bigger knock in the next game.

Top Batter pick

H Masakadza (2 matches, 14 runs, Strike Rate: 127.27)

Although H Masakadza hasn’t been able to begin the competition on a strong note, strong performances will be expected from him. He has scored 14 runs in two games at a strike rate of over 127.

Top All-rounder pick

M Chipara (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 16)

M Chipara has been a useful wicket-taker for his side and has four scalps to his name in just three games. He has a decent average of 16 but Chipara has also been quite expensive and his economy rate is over 12.

Top Bowler pick

D Nyandoro (4 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 11.50)

D Nyandoro has bowled with much more control and precision. He has four wickets to his name as well and an average of 11.50. Nyandoro also has a strong economy rate of 7.67.

TPC-I vs TPC-II match captain and vice-captain choices

S Masakadza

S Masakadza has been in great form. He has scored 55 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 166.67. He has also done brilliantly with the ball and has six wickets to his name in three matches at an average of 6.33 and an economy rate of 7.60. Masakadza will be a great multiplier pick for your TPC-I vs TPC-II Dream11 Fantasy Team.

I Kaia

I Kaia is a player who is capable of dealing a lot of damage. He has scored 34 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 136 and could prove to be the X-factor in your TPC-I vs TPC-II Dream11 Fantasy.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TPC-I vs TPC-II Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats S Masakadza 55 runs and 6 wickets D Nyandoro 4 wickets M Chipara 4 wickets I Kaia 34 runs T Nenhunzi 25 runs

TPC-I vs TPC-II match expert tips

D Nyandoro and T Mufudza have both been consistent with the ball and are useful selections in your TPC-I vs TPC-II Dream11 Fantasy

TPC-I vs TPC-II Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head to Head League

TPC-I vs TPC-II Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: T Nenhunzi, J Gumbie

Batters: I Kaia, H Masakadza, T Mutombodzi

All-rounders: S Masakadza, M Chipara, T Kamunhukamwe

Bowlers: D Nyandoro, T Mufudza, C Musoko

TPC-I vs TPC-II Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League

TPC-I vs TPC-II Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: T Nenhunzi, C Ncub

Batters: I Kaia, H Masakadza, B Majoka

All-rounders: S Masakadza, M Chipara, T Kamunhukamwe

Bowlers: D Nyandoro, T Mufudza, C Musoko

