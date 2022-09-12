TPC-II vs WCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10 2022 Match 13

Takashinga Patriots II (TPC-II) will take on Westside Cricket Club (WCC) in the 13th game of the Zimbabwe T10 2022 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, on Monday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TPC-II vs WCC Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Takashinga Patriots have lost all their three games thus far and are languishing at the foot of the points table. Meanwhile, Westside Cricket Club started with a win but have lost two consecutive games.

TPC-II vs WCC, Match Details

The 13th match of the Zimbabwe T10 2022 between Takashinga Patriots II and Westside Cricket Club will be played on September 12 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TPC-II vs WCC

Date & Time: September 12, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club has been a very good one to bat on, and teams have racked up big totals regularly. After six games, the average score here batting first is 94, so another fairly high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams bowling first: 6

Average 1st-innings score: 94

Average 2nd-innings score: 76

TPC-II vs WCC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Takashinga Patriots II: L-L-L

Westside Cricket Club: L-L-W

TPC-II vs WCC Probable Playing XIs

Takashinga Patriots II Team News

No major injury concerns

Takashinga Patriots II Probable Playing XI

Tinashe Nenhunzi (wk), Cunningham Ncube, Nyasha Chivore, Daniel Zvidzai, Brain Majoka, Tendai Brendon Nyamayaro, Honest Ziwira, Daichi Nyandoro, Nigel Mupurura, Knowledge Kaia, Trevor Mutsamba

Westside Cricket Club Team News

No major injury concerns

Westside Cricket Club Probable Playing XI

Kevin Kasuza (wk), Kudzai Sauramba, Definite Mawadzi, Clive Chitumba, Tinashe Chiorah, Fortune Mhlanga, Donald Tiripano, Tinashe Muchawaya, Prosper Mugeri, Frank Mwazviita, John Masara (c)

Today’s TPC-II vs WCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kevin Kasuza (3 matches, 56 runs)

Kasuza has looked good with the bat in this tournament. He has accumulated 56 runs in three innings while striking at 116.67.

Top Batter Pick

Clive Chitumba (3 matches, 38 runs, 1 wicket)

Clive Chitumba has contributed nicely with both bat and ball. He has mustered 38 runs at a strike rate of 152.00. He has also taken a wicket.

Top All-rounder Pick

Trevor Mutsamba (2 matches, 20 runs, 3 wickets)

Mutsamba has had a significant all-round impact in this competition. He has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 8.25 and has also made 20 runs at a strike rate of 200.

Top Bowler Pick

Daichi Nyandoro (2 innings, 3 wickets)

Nyandoro has bowled in two of the three games he has played, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 8.50.

TPC-II vs WCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Frank Mwazviita (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Mwazviita is in amazing form with the ball. He has picked up five wickets in three games at an economy rate of 5.40. He has a bowling strike rate of 5.00 and a bowling average of 4.50.

Donald Tiripano (3 matches, 17 runs, 3 wickets)

Tiripano has been bowling well, and he can smash it around with the bat too. He has taken three scalps in as many games and has chipped in with 17 runs.

Five Must-picks with player stats for TPC-II vs WCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Frank Mwazviita 5 wickets in 3 matches Donald Tiripano 17 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Trevor Mutsamba 20 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Clive Chitumba 38 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Daichi Nyandoro 3 wickets in 2 innings

TPC-II vs WCC match expert tips

Bowlers and all-rounders like Frank Mwazviita and Donald Tiripano have been key for WCC and could be the top captaincy options. Moreover, the top-order batters could be crucial picks.

TPC-II vs WCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Takashinga Patriots II vs Westside Cricket Club - Zimbabwe T10 2022

Wicketkeeper: Kevin Kasuza

Batters: Definite Mawadzi, Daniel Zvidzai, Clive Chitumba, Brain Majoka

All-rounders: Donald Tiripano, Prosper Mugeri, Trevor Mutsamba

Bowlers: Honest Ziwira, Frank Mwazviita, Daichi Nyandoro

TPC-II vs WCC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Takashinga Patriots II vs Westside Cricket Club - Zimbabwe T10 2022.

Wicketkeeper: Kevin Kasuza, Kudzai Sauramba

Batters: Clive Chitumba, Daniel Zvidzai, Brain Majoka

All-rounders: Donald Tiripano, Tinashe Muchawaya, Trevor Mutsamba

Bowlers: Frank Mwazviita, Daichi Nyandoro, Nigel Mupurura

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav