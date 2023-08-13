TR vs CHG Dream11 prediction: 3 players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Rwanda OD – August 13, 2023

Telugu Royals CC (TR) and Challengers CC (CHG) are set to face each other in Match No.2 of the Rwanda OD on Sunday, August 13. The Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre in Kigali, Rwanda, will host the clash.

The opening match between Right Guards CC and Zonic Tigers turned out to be a one-sided affair. The Guards CC won the match by 131 runs. The second game, however, promises to be an exciting contest.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked for the captain or vice-captain role for your TR vs CHG Dream11 teams.

#3 Don Mugisha (CHG) – 7.5 credits

Don Mugisha is an effective all-rounder and should be picked in fantasy teams for the TR vs CHG match. In 20 matches, he has scored 268 runs at an average of 13.40 and a strike-rate of 99.63 with a top score of 45 to show for his efforts.

He has also picked up 14 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.46. If he gets going, the opposition will find themselves in trouble.

#2 Syed Adeel-Haider (TR) – 7.5 credits

Syed Adeel-Haider is a useful batter, who can make a lot of impact in the upcoming match. Fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the TR vs CHG match.

In four T10 matches, he has scored 38 runs at an average of 9.50 and a strike-rate of 88.37. In the 50-over format, Adeel-Haider will have a better chance of showing his potential with the bat in hand.

#1 Debasis Samal (CHG) – 9 credits

Debasis Samal is mostly known for his bowling and should be picked in fantasy teams for the TR vs CHG match. In 39 matches in his career, Samal has picked up 34 wickets at an average of 19.74.

His economy rate of 5.50 is also amongst the best. Samal is no mug with the bat in hand as he has scored 58 runs from 28 innings at an average of 13.16 with a top score of 58.

