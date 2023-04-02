Telugu Royals vs IPRC Kigali CC - Dream11 Prediction - Rwanda Men’s T10 League 2023

The Telugu Royals (TR) will take on the IPRC Kigali CC (IPR) in the 13th match of the Rwanda Men’s T10 League 2023 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City, Rwanda on Sunday, April 2. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TR vs IPR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have been inconsistent in this tournament. The Telugu Royals have played four games and have returned with one win and three losses. In fact, they are on a three-match losing streak.

The IPRC Kigali CC, on the other hand, have won and lost alternately. They have two wins and as many losses so far.

TR vs IPR, Match Details

The 13th match of the Rwanda Men’s T10 League 2023 between Telugu Royals and IPRC Kigali CC will be played on April 2, 2023, at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City, Rwanda. The game is set to commence at 12.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TR vs IPR

Date & Time: April 2nd 2023, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City, Rwanda

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City, Rwanda has been a decent one to bat on. There has been something in it for the bowlers as well.

TR vs IPR Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Telugu Royals: L, L, L, W

IPRC Kigali CC: L, W, L, W

TR vs IPR Probable Playing 11 today4

Telugu Royals Team News

No major injury concerns.

Telugu Royals Probable Playing XI: Butt Muhammad Waseem, Samba Shiva Rao Botla, Jean Bosco Tuyizere, Cyrus Kakuru, Syed Adeel Haider, Shema Yvan, Amith Shivabhai Patel, Ramu Morampudi (c), Ajay Kumar-IV, Ravendra Kumar, and Ishimwe Arnold.

IPRC Kigali CC Team News

No major injury concerns.

IPRC Kigali CC Probable Playing XI: Niyomugabo Isaie, Oscar Manishimwe, Aime Mucyodusenge, Emile Rukiriza, Zirahangaje Francois, Jean Pierre Rukundo, Ndayishimiye Theophile, Eric Kubwimana, Iradukunda Jean Michel, Rindiro Blaise Romeo, and Giraneza Althimon.

Today’s TR vs IPR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Oscar Manishimwe (4 matches, 80 runs)

Oscar Manishimwe has been batting nicely this season. He has aggregated 80 runs in four outings with the bat and is striking at 135.59 in this competition.

Top Batter Pick

Niyomugabo Isaie (4 matches, 57 runs)

Niyomugabo Isaie is in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 57 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 105.56 in this tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Emile Rukiriza (4 matches, 14 runs, 4 wickets)

Emile Rukiriza can be effective with both bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.92. He can be handy with the bat as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Amith Shivabhai Patel (4 matches, 5 wickets)

Amith Shivabhai Patel has been bowling well and is the highest wicket-taker for TR in this competition. He has picked up five wickets in four games so far.

TR vs IPR match captain and vice-captain choices

Ndayishimiye Theophile (4 matches, 12 runs, 6 wickets)

Ndayishimiye Theophile is in top form with the ball. He has returned with six wickets in four games and has an economy rate of 7.38. He scored a six-ball 12 in the only game he batted.

Iradukunda Jean Michel (4 matches, 6 wickets)

Iradukunda Jean Michel has been bowling superbly in this tournament. The 20-year-old pacer has taken six scalps in four fixtures at an economy rate of 6.75. He has a bowling strike rate of 8.00.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TR vs IPR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ndayishimiye Theophile 12 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches Iradukunda Jean Michel 6 wickets in 4 matches Amith Shivabhai Patel 5 wickets in 4 matches Oscar Manishimwe 80 runs in 4 matches Emile Rukiriza 14 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches

TR vs IPR match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and wicket-taking bowlers. Thus, the likes of Ndayishimiye Theophile, Emile Rukiriza, Ramu Morampudi, Amith Shivabhai Patel, and Iradukunda Jean Michel will be the ones to watch out for.

TR vs IPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Telugu Royals vs IPRC Kigali CC - Rwanda Men’s T10 League 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Aime Mucyodusenge, Jean Bosco Tuyizere, Oscar Manishimwe

Batters: Niyomugabo Isaie, Syed Adeel Haider

All-rounders: Ndayishimiye Theophile, Emile Rukiriza, Ramu Morampudi

Bowlers: Amith Shivabhai Patel, Ishimwe Arnold, Iradukunda Jean Michel

TR vs IPR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Telugu Royals vs IPRC Kigali CC - Rwanda Men’s T10 League 2023.

Wicketkeepers: Jean Bosco Tuyizere, Oscar Manishimwe

Batters: Niyomugabo Isaie, Ravendra Kumar, Jean Pierre Rukundo

All-rounders: Ndayishimiye Theophile, Emile Rukiriza, Ramu Morampudi, Butt Muhammad Waseem

Bowlers: Amith Shivabhai Patel, Iradukunda Jean Michel

