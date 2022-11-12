TR vs KT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for RCA T10 Cup, Match 14

The Telugu Royals (TR) will take on the Kutchi Tigers (KT) in the 14th match of the RCA T10 Cup at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Saturday, November 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TR vs KT Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Kutchi Tigers' last match has been called off, and they remain without a win in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Royals are coming into this game off an eight-wicket win over Kigali CC in which their batters displayed their power while chasing an 82-run target and chasing it down with an over left at a two-wicket loss. Cyrus Kakuru scored the most runs 48 in just 15 balls.

TR vs KT, Match Details

The 14th match of the RCA T10 Cup will be played on November 12 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The match is set to take place at 03.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TR vs KT, RCA T10 Cup, Match 14

Date and Time: November 12, 2022, 03.00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

TR vs KT Pitch Report

The wicket at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is suitable for batting, and batters can easily score runs if they get themselves in, as high scores are common here. Pacers might well benefit in the second half of the game, while spinners could be useful in the middle overs.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 5

Average first innings score: 88

Average second innings score: 79

TR vs KT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Telugu Royals: W-L-W-W

Kutchi Tigers: NR-L-L-L

TR vs KT probable playing 11s for today’s match

TR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TR Probable Playing 11

Ramu Morampudi (c), Samba Shiva Rao Botla (wk), Mallolu Gopi Krishna, Amith Shivabhai Patel, Pasupuleti Lokanadham, Ishimwe Arnold, Mitari Yvan, Joshua Niyonkuru, Cyrus Kakuru, Lutaya Ronald, and Pascal Nshimiyumukiza.

KT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KT Probable Playing 11

Kishan Dabasiya, Don Mugisha, Pankaj Vekaria, Rakesh Vikram Singh, Gopal Halai (c&wk), Kalpesh Bhanderi, Kevin Irakoze, Paresh Rabadia, Prince Mwizerwa, Pawan Kumar, and Dilip Vekariya.

TR vs KT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Cyrus Kakuru (2 matches, 63 runs, Strike Rate: 235.00)

He is an attack-minded batter who can take on both the pacers and spinners. Cyrus is also quite useful behind the stumps, making him a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top Batter pick

Shiva Rao Botla Parwani (4 matches, 91 runs, Strike Rate: 128.75)

Shiva bats at the top of the order and is a classic player. He is an excellent choice for your fantasy team due to his current batting form, scoring 91 runs at a strike rate of 128.75 in four games.

Top All-rounder pick

Pankaj Vekaria (4 matches, 102 runs, Strike Rate: 115.39)

His attacking ability with the bat is pretty outstanding. He is one to keep an eye on in this game due to his ability to score quick runs in the middle order. He was fantastic with the bat in the previous game, scoring 40 runs at a strike rate of 181.82.

Top Bowler pick

Pasu Lokanadham (4 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.75)

He has bowled exceptionally well in the tournament, picking up four wickets in as many games. He will be hungry for more scalps in the upcoming contest.

TR vs KT match captain and vice-captain choices

Lutaya Ronald

He is a solid all-around performer who has been consistent throughout the competition. He bowled brilliantly against KCC in their previous meeting, taking one wicket at an economy rate of 6.50, making him a valuable addition to your TR vs KT Dream11 fantasy team.

Ramu Morampudi

He has been one of TR's most consistent bowlers in recent years. He has picked up three wickets at an average of 18.54 in four games in the competition so far. He is expected to deliver an outstanding performance in this game, making him a must-have for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks for TR vs KT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Don Mugisha

Pankaj Vekaria

Rakesh Vikram Singh

Mitari Yvan

Joshua Niyonkuru

TR vs KT match expert tips

Yvan Mitari was excellent with all-round performances in his previous outing, scoring eight runs and taking one wicket at an economy rate of 7.00. He could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

TR vs KT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head-to-Head League

TR vs KT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Prince Mwizerwa

Batters: Don Mugisha, Lutaya Ronald, Shiva Rao

All-rounders: Pankaj Vekaria, Mitari Yvan, Ramu Morampudi, Kishan Dabasiya

Bowlers: Pasupuleti Lokanadham, Dilip Vekariya, Ishimwe Arnold

TR vs KT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

TR vs KT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Cyrus Kakuru

Batters: Don Mugisha, Lutaya Ronald, Shiva Rao

All-rounders: Pankaj Vekaria, Mitari Yvan, Ramu Morampudi, Kishan Dabasiya

Bowlers: Pasupuleti Lokanadham, Dilip Vekariya, Ishimwe Arnold

