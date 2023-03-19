TR vs RG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Rwanda T10, Match 6

Telugu Royals (TR) will go up against Right Guards CC (RG) in the sixth game of the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali City on Sunday (March 19). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Royals won their opening game against Kigali CC by three runs and are second in the points table. Right Guards, meanwhile, lost their opening game against Challengers by one run and are fourth in the standings.

TR vs RG Match Details

The sixth game of the Rwanda T10 will be played at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City on Sunday (March 19) at 05:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.

Match: TR vs RG, Rwanda T10, Match 6

Date and Time: March 19, 2023; 05:30 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali City

TR vs RG Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is well suited for both batters and bowlers. Spinners should also enjoy due to the turn and bounce on offer. Batters, once set, can look to play their shots freely and score. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 88.

TR vs RG Form Guide (Rwanda T10)

TR: W

RG: L

TR vs RG probable playing XIs for today’s match

TR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

TR Probable Playing XI

Samba Shiva Rao Botla, Jean Bosco Tuyizere, Amith Shivbhai Patel, Yvan Mitari, Ramu Morampudi, Joshua Niyonkuru, Ravendra Kumar, Shema Yvan, Syed Adeel Haider, Ishimwe Arnold, Ajay Kumar

RG Injury/Team News

No major injury update

RG Probable Playing XI

Orchide Tuyisenge, Eric Dusingizimana, Clinton Rububagumya, Kevin Irazoke, Aime Nkurajiya, Ezeckiel Muhawenimana, Bertin Rusagara, Legis Muvunyi, Clever Mutuyimana, Fiston Nsengiyumva, Amari Niringiyimana

TR vs RG Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jean Bosco Tuyizere (1 match, 3 runs, Strike Rate: 60)

He could not score much in the last game but provided a helping hand with his wicketkeeping.

Top Batter Pick

Orchide Tuyisenge (1 match, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 142.31)

He almost won the game for his team with his innings of 37. He should be in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Yvan Mitari (1 match, 17 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 106.25 and Economy Rate: 5.50)

Mitari contributed brilliantly in the last game with both bat and ball. He scored 17 and picked up two wickets in the last game.

Top Bowler Pick

Ishimwe Arnold (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 9.00)

Arnold managed one wicket at an economy of 9.00. He's a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs.

TR vs RG match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Yvan Mitari

Mitari can contribute with both bat and ball. He scored 17 and took two wickets in the last game.

Aime Nkurajiya

Nkurajiya scalped one wicket in the last game and remained unbeaten on eight. He could prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice.

Five Must-pick players with stats for TR vs RG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jean Bosco Tuyizere 3 runs in 1 game

Orchide Tuyisenge 37 runs in 1 game

Yvan Mitari 17 runs and 2 wickets in 1 game

Ishimwe Arnold 1 wicket in 1 game

Aime Nkurajiya 8 runs and 1 wicket in 1 game

TR vs RG Match Expert Tips

Yvan Mitari could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

TR vs RG Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Head-to-Head League

TR vs RG Dream11 Prediction - Rwanda T10

TR vs RG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jean Bosco Tuyizere

Batters: Orchide Tuyisenge, Eric Dusingizimana

All-rounders: Yvan Mitari, Ramu Morampudi, Clinton Rububagumya, Kevin Irazoke, Amith Shivbhai Patel, Joshua Niyonkuru, Aime Nkurajiya

Bowlers: Ishimwe Arnold

TR vs RG Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 6, Grand League

TR vs RG Dream11 Prediction - Rwanda T10

TR vs RG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jean Bosco Tuyizere

Batters: Orchide Tuyisenge, Eric Dusingizimana

All-rounders: Yvan Mitari, Ramu Morampudi, Clinton Rububagumya, Amith Shivbhai Patel, Joshua Niyonkuru, Aime Nkurajiya, Syed Adeel Haider

Bowlers: Ishimwe Arnold

