TR vs SPT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for RCA T10 Cup 2022, Match 6

The sixth game of the RCA T10 Cup will see Telugu Royals (TR) square off against Spartans (SPT) at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Sunday (October 9). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TR vs SPT Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Royals won their last game against the Challengers by seven wickets and will try their best to create a win streak. The Spartans, meanwhile, lost their first game against the Zonic Tigers by eight wickets.

The Spartans will look to return to winning ways, but the Royals are a better team and should prevail.

TR vs SPT Match Details

The sixth game of the RCA T10 Cup will be played on October 9 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali at 5:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TR vs SPT, Match 6

Date and Time: October 9, 2022; 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

Pitch Report

The last game at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali was between Telugu Royals and Challengers, where 202 runs were scored in 20 overs for the loss of 13 wickets. The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will look to bat first on winning the toss.

TR vs SPT Form Guide

TR - W

SPT - L

TR vs SPT Probable Playing XIs

TR

No injury update

Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf, Roger Mukasa, Mallolu Gopi Krishna (wk), Jyothi Basu Ravula, Samba Shiva Rao Botla, Karekezi Augustine, Amith Shivabhai Patel, Eric Ndangamyambi, Chandrakant Ramulu Bolbanda, Jonathan Kizza, Pascal Nashimiyunmukiza

SPT

No injury updates

Chiranjith Deju Amin, Imran Luhar (wk), Mohammed Zahid Khan, Jawahar Manickam, Dinesh Kumar Parwani, Shekh Feroz Shekh Iqbal, Dinesh Maganti, Debasis Samal, Shema David, Shaikh Mahebub, Afzal Shaikh

TR vs SPT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

I Luhar (1 match, 11 runs)

I Luhar is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here.

Batters

S Shiva (1 match, 20 runs)

D Maganti and S Shiva are the two best batter picks. M Zaid played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

R Morampudi (1 match, 3 wickets)

R Morampudi and D Samal are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Deju is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Mahebub (1 match, 8 runs, 1 wicket)

The top bowler picks are I Arnold and S Mahebub. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. P Lokanadham is another good pick.

TR vs SPT match captain and vice-captain choices

R Morampudi

Morampudi bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He took three wickets in his last game.

S Shiva

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Shiva the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also bowls a few overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He scored 20 in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for TR vs SPT, Match 6

S Mahebub 8 runs and 1 wicket 57 points M Aneef 21 runs and 3 wickets 132 points R Morampudi 3 wickets 109 points S Shiva 20 runs 54 points D Kumar 28 runs 38 points

Telugu Royals vs Spartans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Telugu Royals vs Spartans Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: I Luhar

Batters: D Maganti, D Kumar, S Shiva, M Zaid

All-rounders: R Morampudi, C Deju, D Samal

Bowlers: P Lokanadham, I Arnold, S Mahebub

Telugu Royals vs Spartans Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: I Luhar

Batters: D Maganti, D Kumar, S Shiva

All-rounders: R Morampudi, Y Mitari, D Samal

Bowlers: P Lokanadham, I Arnold, S Mahebub, M Aneef

