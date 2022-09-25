TR vs SPT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for RCA T20 Cup, Match 15

Telugu Royals (TR) will take on the Spartans (SPT) in the 15th game of the RCA T20 Cup at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Sunday (September 25). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the TR vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
The Spartans have had a terrible campaign, losing four games to languish at the bottom of the standings. Debasis Samal, Mohammed Zaid Khan, and Shaikh Mahebub have struggled.
Meanwhile, the Telugu Royals have also had a disappointing campaign, losing two of their three games, and will look to their campaign on a high.
TR vs SPT Match Details
The 15th match of the RCA T20 Cup will be played on September 25 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali at 5:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: TR vs SPT, RCA T20 Cup, Match 15
Date and Time: September 25, 2022; 5:00 pm IST
Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali
TR vs SPT Pitch Report
The wicket at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is suitable for batting, as the ball comes onto the bat well. The pitch also has something for pacers, who should find some swing and bounce. Anything between 150-160 runs could be a par score.
Last 5 Matches (RCA T20 Cup)
Matches won by team batting first: 2
Matches won by team bowling first: 3
Average first innings score: 159
Average second innings score: 138
TR vs SPT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Telugu Royals: Lost two of their three games
Spartans: Lost four
TR vs SPT probable playing XIs for today’s match
Telugu Royals injury/team news
No major injury update
Telugu Royals Probable Playing XI
Ramu Morampudi (c), Samba Shiva Rao Botla, Mallolu Gopi Krishna, Amith Shivabhai Patel, Ishimwe Arnold, Mitali Yvan, Niyonshuti Elie, Joshua Niyonkuru, Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf, Jonathan Kizza, Cyrus Kakuru (wk)
Spartans injury/team news
No major injury update
Spartans Probable Playing XI
Jawahar Manickam, Chiranjith Deju Amin, Shekh Feroz Shekh Igbal, Imran Luhar (wk), Debasis Samal, Mohammed Zaid Khan, Shaikh Mahebub (c), Dinesh Kumar Parwani, Mohamad Rahimuddin, Dinesh Maganti, Shema David
TR vs SPT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Imran Luhar (100 runs in four games; Average: 25.00)
Luhar could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 100 runs at an average of 25.00 in four outings.
Top Batter pick
Ishimwe Arnold (Three wickets in two games)
Despite being in the batter section, his specialty is bowling. He has scalped three wickets and has been economical in two games.
Top All-rounder pick
Yvan Mitari (11 runs and 2 wickets in two games)
Mitari is a talented batter. He can hit the ball hard and play long innings but had a rare failure in his previous outing against CHG, scoring only 11, so he will look for better returns in the upcoming games.
Top Bowler pick
Debasis Samal (56 runs & three wickets in three games)
Samal has scored 56 runs and has picked up three wickets in as many games. He's a must-have pick in your fantasy team.
TR vs SPT match captain and vice-captain choices
Ramu Morampudi
He should be your fantasy captain for this game considering his all-round skill set. He has scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 6.92 in two games.
Shaikh Mahebub
Mahebub is a quality all-rounder who could fetch some valuable fantasy points. He has picked up three wickets at an average of 9.67 in two games.
Five Must-picks with players stats for TR vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
TR vs SPT match expert tips 15th match
Deju Amin is a talented batter who has been in excellent form in the tournament, coming off a 24-run innings with a strike rate of 120.00 against KCC in the previous game. He's a must-have in your TR vs SPT Dream11 fantasy team.
TR vs SPT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 15, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Chiranjith Deju Amin, Imran Luhar
Batters: Mohammed Zaid Khan, Ishimwe Arnold, Mallolu Gopi Krishna,
All-rounders: Ramu Morampudi, Shekh Feroz Shekh Igbal, Y. Mitari
Bowlers: Debasis Samal, Dinesh Maganti, Shaikh Mahebub
TR vs SPT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 15, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Cyrus Kakuru, Imran Luhar
Batters: Mohammed Zaid Khan, Ishimwe Arnold, Samba Shiva Rao Botla
All-rounders: Ramu Morampudi, Dinesh Kumar Parwani, Y. Mitari
Bowlers: Debasis Samal, Dinesh Maganti, Shaikh Mahebub