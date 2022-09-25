TR vs SPT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for RCA T20 Cup, Match 15

Telugu Royals (TR) will take on the Spartans (SPT) in the 15th game of the RCA T20 Cup at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Sunday (September 25). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the TR vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Spartans have had a terrible campaign, losing four games to languish at the bottom of the standings. Debasis Samal, Mohammed Zaid Khan, and Shaikh Mahebub have struggled.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Royals have also had a disappointing campaign, losing two of their three games, and will look to their campaign on a high.

TR vs SPT Match Details

The 15th match of the RCA T20 Cup will be played on September 25 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali at 5:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TR vs SPT, RCA T20 Cup, Match 15

Date and Time: September 25, 2022; 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

TR vs SPT Pitch Report

The wicket at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium is suitable for batting, as the ball comes onto the bat well. The pitch also has something for pacers, who should find some swing and bounce. Anything between 150-160 runs could be a par score.

Last 5 Matches (RCA T20 Cup)

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 159

Average second innings score: 138

TR vs SPT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Telugu Royals: Lost two of their three games

Spartans: Lost four

TR vs SPT probable playing XIs for today’s match

Telugu Royals injury/team news

No major injury update

Telugu Royals Probable Playing XI

Ramu Morampudi (c), Samba Shiva Rao Botla, Mallolu Gopi Krishna, Amith Shivabhai Patel, Ishimwe Arnold, Mitali Yvan, Niyonshuti Elie, Joshua Niyonkuru, Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf, Jonathan Kizza, Cyrus Kakuru (wk)

Spartans injury/team news

No major injury update

Spartans Probable Playing XI

Jawahar Manickam, Chiranjith Deju Amin, Shekh Feroz Shekh Igbal, Imran Luhar (wk), Debasis Samal, Mohammed Zaid Khan, Shaikh Mahebub (c), Dinesh Kumar Parwani, Mohamad Rahimuddin, Dinesh Maganti, Shema David

TR vs SPT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Imran Luhar (100 runs in four games; Average: 25.00)

Luhar could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 100 runs at an average of 25.00 in four outings.

Top Batter pick

Ishimwe Arnold (Three wickets in two games)

Despite being in the batter section, his specialty is bowling. He has scalped three wickets and has been economical in two games.

Top All-rounder pick

Yvan Mitari (11 runs and 2 wickets in two games)

Mitari is a talented batter. He can hit the ball hard and play long innings but had a rare failure in his previous outing against CHG, scoring only 11, so he will look for better returns in the upcoming games.

Top Bowler pick

Debasis Samal (56 runs & three wickets in three games)

Samal has scored 56 runs and has picked up three wickets in as many games. He's a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

TR vs SPT match captain and vice-captain choices

Ramu Morampudi

He should be your fantasy captain for this game considering his all-round skill set. He has scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 6.92 in two games.

Shaikh Mahebub

Mahebub is a quality all-rounder who could fetch some valuable fantasy points. He has picked up three wickets at an average of 9.67 in two games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for TR vs SPT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dinesh Maganti 15 runs and two wickets in three games Shekh Iqbal 5 runs and 2 wickets in three games Ramu Morampudi 2 runs and 2 wickets in two games Joshua Niyonkuru 12 runs and 1 wicket in two games Mohamad Rahimuddin 11 runs in two games

TR vs SPT match expert tips 15th match

Deju Amin is a talented batter who has been in excellent form in the tournament, coming off a 24-run innings with a strike rate of 120.00 against KCC in the previous game. He's a must-have in your TR vs SPT Dream11 fantasy team.

TR vs SPT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 15, Head to Head League

TR vs SPT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Chiranjith Deju Amin, Imran Luhar

Batters: Mohammed Zaid Khan, Ishimwe Arnold, Mallolu Gopi Krishna,

All-rounders: Ramu Morampudi, Shekh Feroz Shekh Igbal, Y. Mitari

Bowlers: Debasis Samal, Dinesh Maganti, Shaikh Mahebub

TR vs SPT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 15, Grand League

TR vs SPT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Cyrus Kakuru, Imran Luhar

Batters: Mohammed Zaid Khan, Ishimwe Arnold, Samba Shiva Rao Botla

All-rounders: Ramu Morampudi, Dinesh Kumar Parwani, Y. Mitari

Bowlers: Debasis Samal, Dinesh Maganti, Shaikh Mahebub

