TR vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for RCA T20 Cup, Match 9

The Telugu Royals (TR) will take on the Zonic Tigers (ZCT) in the ninth match of the RCA T20 Cup at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TR vs ZCT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Telugu Royals will be eager to kick off their RCA T20 Cup campaign with a win today. The Zonic Tigers, on the other hand, are fourth in the points table after winning one out of their two matches. They won their last game against Kigali CC by eight wickets.

TR vs ZCT Match Details

The ninth match of the RCA T20 Cup will be played on September 17 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The match is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TR vs ZCT, RCA T20 Cup, Match 9

Date and Time: 17th September, 2022, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

TR vs ZCT Pitch Report

The track at Willowmoore Park generally favors the batters. As the initial phase will be dominated by the pacers, the batters need to spend time in the middle and target the spinners. Two out of the three RCA T20 Cup matches played at the venue have been won by sides bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (RCA T20 Cup)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 179

Average second-innings score: 145

TR vs ZCT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Telugu Royals: NA

Zonic Tigers: L-W

TR vs ZCT probable playing 11s for today’s match

TR injury/team news

No major injury updates.

TR Probable Playing 11

Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf (wk), Jyothi Basu Ravula, Mallolu Gopi Krisna, Raja Siddeshwar, Ramu Morampudi, Yvan Mitari, Pasupuleti Lokanadham, Amith Shivabhai Patel, Narendra Kavuluri, Suvvada Vijaya Kumar, Pascal Nsimiyumukiza.

ZCT injury/team news

No major injury updates.

ZCT Probable Playing 11

Martin Akayezu (C), David Uwimana (WK), Wilson Niyitanga, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Jean Bosco Tuyizere, Daniel Gumyusenge, Ignace Ntirenganya, Uwiduhaye Eric, Jean Claude Nganji, Israel Mugisha, Rodrigues Niyomugabo.

TR vs ZCT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

David Uwimana (2 matches, 41 runs, Strike Rate: 73.81)

Uwimana could prove to be a crucial pick in your fantasy team from the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 31 runs at a strike rate of 73.81 in two outings.

Top Batter pick

Jean-Bosco Tuyizere (2 matches, 155 runs, Strike Rate: 164.89)

Tuyizere has been unstoppable with the bat, smashing 155 runs at a strike rate of 164.89 in two RCA T20 Cup matches. He could score some quick-fire runs on Saturday.

Top All-rounder pick

Daniel Gumyusenge (2 matches, 26 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 108.33 and Economy Rate: 8.33)

Gumyusenge has been a match-winner with his all-rounder performances and could be backed to put in yet another fine display today. He has scored 26 runs and picked up two wickets in two games.

Top Bowler pick

Ignace Ntirenganya (2 matches, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 10.00)

Ntirenganya has struck one wicket at an economy rate of 10.00 in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team, considering the pitch conditions.

TR vs ZCT match captain and vice-captain choices

Martin Akayezu

Akayezu should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team as he can contribute on all fronts. He has scored 48 runs and taken two wickets in two matches.

Amith Shivabhai Patel

Patel is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points on Saturday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for TR vs ZCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jean-Bosco Tuyizere 155 runs in 2 matches Martin Akayezu 48 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches Daniel Gumyusenge 26 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches Wilson Niyitanga 42 runs in 2 matches David Uwimana 31 runs in 2 matches

TR vs ZCT match expert tips

Martin Akayezu could prove to be a wise multiplier choice in the TR vs ZCT match as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

TR vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

TR vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: David Uwimana

Batters: Jean-Bosco Tuyizere, Wilson Niyitanga, Mallolu Gopi Krishna

All-rounders: Martin Akayezu (c), Daniel Gumyusenge, Rami Morampudi, Amith Shivabhai Patel (vc)

Bowlers: Ignace Ntirenganya, Steven Ntwali, Pasupuleti Lokanadham

TR vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

TR vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: David Uwimana

Batters: Jean-Bosco Tuyizere, Wilson Niyitanga, Mallolu Gopi Krishna

All-rounders: Martin Akayezu (vc), Brian Asaba, Rami Morampudi, Amith Shivabhai Patel (c)

Bowlers: Ignace Ntirenganya, Parfait Mugisha, Pasupuleti Lokanadham

