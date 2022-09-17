TR vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for RCA T20 Cup, Match 9

The Telugu Royals (TR) will take on the Zonic Tigers (ZCT) in the ninth match of the RCA T20 Cup at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TR vs ZCT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
The Telugu Royals will be eager to kick off their RCA T20 Cup campaign with a win today. The Zonic Tigers, on the other hand, are fourth in the points table after winning one out of their two matches. They won their last game against Kigali CC by eight wickets.
TR vs ZCT Match Details
The ninth match of the RCA T20 Cup will be played on September 17 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The match is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
TR vs ZCT, RCA T20 Cup, Match 9
Date and Time: 17th September, 2022, 5:00 pm IST
Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali
TR vs ZCT Pitch Report
The track at Willowmoore Park generally favors the batters. As the initial phase will be dominated by the pacers, the batters need to spend time in the middle and target the spinners. Two out of the three RCA T20 Cup matches played at the venue have been won by sides bowling first.
Last 3 Matches (RCA T20 Cup)
Matches won by teams batting first: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first: 2
Average first-innings score: 179
Average second-innings score: 145
TR vs ZCT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Telugu Royals: NA
Zonic Tigers: L-W
TR vs ZCT probable playing 11s for today’s match
TR injury/team news
No major injury updates.
TR Probable Playing 11
Namuhoranye Chris Yussuf (wk), Jyothi Basu Ravula, Mallolu Gopi Krisna, Raja Siddeshwar, Ramu Morampudi, Yvan Mitari, Pasupuleti Lokanadham, Amith Shivabhai Patel, Narendra Kavuluri, Suvvada Vijaya Kumar, Pascal Nsimiyumukiza.
ZCT injury/team news
No major injury updates.
ZCT Probable Playing 11
Martin Akayezu (C), David Uwimana (WK), Wilson Niyitanga, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Jean Bosco Tuyizere, Daniel Gumyusenge, Ignace Ntirenganya, Uwiduhaye Eric, Jean Claude Nganji, Israel Mugisha, Rodrigues Niyomugabo.
TR vs ZCT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
David Uwimana (2 matches, 41 runs, Strike Rate: 73.81)
Uwimana could prove to be a crucial pick in your fantasy team from the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 31 runs at a strike rate of 73.81 in two outings.
Top Batter pick
Jean-Bosco Tuyizere (2 matches, 155 runs, Strike Rate: 164.89)
Tuyizere has been unstoppable with the bat, smashing 155 runs at a strike rate of 164.89 in two RCA T20 Cup matches. He could score some quick-fire runs on Saturday.
Top All-rounder pick
Daniel Gumyusenge (2 matches, 26 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 108.33 and Economy Rate: 8.33)
Gumyusenge has been a match-winner with his all-rounder performances and could be backed to put in yet another fine display today. He has scored 26 runs and picked up two wickets in two games.
Top Bowler pick
Ignace Ntirenganya (2 matches, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 10.00)
Ntirenganya has struck one wicket at an economy rate of 10.00 in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team, considering the pitch conditions.
TR vs ZCT match captain and vice-captain choices
Martin Akayezu
Akayezu should be the top-choice to lead your fantasy team as he can contribute on all fronts. He has scored 48 runs and taken two wickets in two matches.
Amith Shivabhai Patel
Patel is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points on Saturday.
5 Must-picks with players stats for TR vs ZCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
TR vs ZCT match expert tips
Martin Akayezu could prove to be a wise multiplier choice in the TR vs ZCT match as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this TR vs ZCT match, click here!
TR vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: David Uwimana
Batters: Jean-Bosco Tuyizere, Wilson Niyitanga, Mallolu Gopi Krishna
All-rounders: Martin Akayezu (c), Daniel Gumyusenge, Rami Morampudi, Amith Shivabhai Patel (vc)
Bowlers: Ignace Ntirenganya, Steven Ntwali, Pasupuleti Lokanadham
TR vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: David Uwimana
Batters: Jean-Bosco Tuyizere, Wilson Niyitanga, Mallolu Gopi Krishna
All-rounders: Martin Akayezu (vc), Brian Asaba, Rami Morampudi, Amith Shivabhai Patel (c)
Bowlers: Ignace Ntirenganya, Parfait Mugisha, Pasupuleti Lokanadham