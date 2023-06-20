TRA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Romania, Match 7

The seventh match of the ECS T10 Romania will see Transylvania (TRA) square off against the Baneasa Cricket Club (BAN) at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County in Bucharest on Tuesday, June 20. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TRA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

This will be the first match in the tournament for Transylvania. While Baneasa Cricket Club will be coming into this game after playing a match on the same day. It promises to be a good contest between the two teams as they look to start their campaign with some positive results.

TRA vs BAN Match Details

The seventh game of the ECS T10 Romania will be played on June 20 at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County in Bucharest. The match will commence at 1.45 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TRA vs BAN, Match 7, ECS T10 Romania

Date and Time: June 20, 2023, Tuesday; 1.45 pm IST.

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest.

TRA vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

TRA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

TRA Probable Playing XI

S Hingorani, S Kishore, A Kaka, A Malyan, L Pandey, S Singh, M Hingorani, G Singh, B Roach, M Bansal, and S Kumar-I.

BAN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BAN Probable Playing XI

A Shakoor, K Ranathunga, I Hansika, H Nawaz, A David, I Hussain, S Hayer, D Lakshan, V Thathsara, M Subhani, and A Aleem.

TRA vs BAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Hingorani

S Hingorani bats in the top order and hence gets a significant number of balls to score impactful runs. He is also good behind the stumps and hence will be a great pick from this section.

Batter

K Ranathunga

Ranathunga can take the attack to the bowlers early in the innings and that makes him a great option in the fantasy contests.

All-rounder

M Hingorani

M Hingorani can contribute effectively for the team with both the bat and the ball. His ability to pick up valuable points in both innings of the match makes M Hingorani a good pick for the match.

Bowler

V Thathsara

V Thathsara can be effective with the ball in all stages of the match. He is a good wicket-taker and that makes him a great choice from this section.

TRA vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

M Hingorani

M Hingorani is an effective player who can make match-winning contributions with both the bat and the ball. He can pick up points in both innings and hence is a great choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

I Hussain

I Hussain is someone who bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. Hussain can leave an impact in either innings and hence will be a great pick as the captain or vice-captain.

Five Must-Picks for TRA vs BAN, Match 7

S Hingorani

K Ranathunga

M Hingorani

I Hussain

V Thathsara

TRA vs BAN Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a sporty one. All-rounders who bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs will be good choices for the fantasy contests.

TRA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: A Shakoor, S Hingorani

Batters: A Malyan, K Ranathunga, A Kaka

All-rounders: I Hussain (vc), G Singh, M Hingorani (c)

Bowlers: B Roach, V Thathsara, M Subhani

TRA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: A Shakoor, S Hingorani

Batters: A Malyan, K Ranathunga (vc), A Kaka (c)

All-rounders: I Hussain, G Singh, M Hingorani

Bowlers: B Roach, V Thathsara, M Subhani

