TRA vs CRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Qualifier 1

Trentino Aquila (TRA) will take on the Cricket Stars (CRS) in the first Qualifier of the ECS T10 Bologna 2022 at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna on Saturday.

Trentino Aquila, after topping Group A with an unbeaten run, have also been phenomenal in the Super Five stage. They have won three of their four matches already and have six points to their account. They are on top of the table and also got the better of Venezia by 52 runs in their most recent match. They will be keen to continue the winning momentum going.

Much like Trentino Aquila, Cricket Stars also topped Group B after winning all of their matches. They, too, have won three of their four matches in the Super Five stage and are second in the table behind Trentino, despite having the same number of points. The Cricket Stars defeated Bologna by 57 runs in their most recent game.

TRA vs CRS Probable Playing 11 Today

TRA XI

Asad Tanveer, Muhammad Kashif-I, Lovepreet Singh-III, Awais Ashiq, Ali Saquib Arshad (c), Kamran Hussain (wk), Atif Saleem Raza, Qamar Razzaq, Karzai Maroofkhel, Awais Asghar, Sadaqat Ali.

CRS XI

Rajmani Sandhu, Abdul Rehman, Lovepreet Singh (c), Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh-I, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Nalain Haider.

Match Details

TRA vs CRS, ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: July 16, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The track is regarded as good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs to offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. Both teams would love to chase here.

Today’s TRA vs CRS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Ramzan is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot and he has been in great form with the bat. He is expected to pile up runs here.

Batters

A Rehman is an exciting young talent who has had a great run in the tournament. He is the third-highest run scorer in the competition with 174 runs at an average of 43.50. He has also batted at a strike rate close to 180. Rehman picked up two wickets in the most recent match against Bologna.

All-rounders

R Singh Sandhu is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 140 runs at a strike rate of 166.66 and has also picked up six wickets for his side. He will be a fantastic captain for your TRA vs CRS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Kashif will be a wonderful addition to your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 129 runs so far and has also been great with the ball, picking up six wickets.

Bowlers

H Khan has delivered with the ball so far in the compeition. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 10 wickets to his name at an average of 11.10.

Top 5 best players to pick in TRA vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

R Singh Sandhu (CRS) – 442 points

M Kashif (TRA) – 429 points

A Rehman (CRS) – 411 points

H Khan (CRS) – 407 points

A Tanveer (TRA) – 387 points

Important stats for TRA vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

R Singh Sandhu: 140 runs and six wickets

M Kashif: 129 runs and six wickets

A Rehman: 174 runs and two wickets

H Khan: 10 wickets

A Tanveer: 209 runs

TRA vs CRS Dream11 Prediction Today

TRA vs CRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ramzan, A Rehman, A Tanveer, B Hussain, R Singh Sandhu, M Kashif, A Saleem Raza, H Khan, S Singh, S Ali, A Saqib Arshad

Captain: R Singh Sandhu, Vice-Captain: M Kashif

TRA vs CRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ramzan, A Rehman, A Tanveer, B Hussain, L Singh, R Singh Sandhu, M Kashif, H Khan, S Singh, S Ali, K Maroofkhel

Captain: A Rehman, Vice-Captain: H Khan

