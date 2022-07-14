TRA vs CRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna, Match 14

Trentino Aquila (TRA) will lock horns with the Cricket Stars (CRS) in the 14th match of the ECS T10 Bologna at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna, Italy on Thursday, July 14.

Trentino Aquila have won all three of their ECS T10 Bologna matches and are currently placed atop the Group A points table. Cricket Stars, meanwhile, have also won all three of their matches and are top of Group B.

TRA vs CRS Probable Playing 11 Today

TRA XI

Ali Saqib Arshad (C), Asad Tanveer, Kamran Hussain (WK), Muhammad Kashif, Lovepreet Singh, Awais Ashiq, Atif Salem Raza, Karzai Maroofkhel, Qamar Razzaq, Awais Asghar, Sadaqat Ali.

CRS XI

Lovepreet Singh (C), Abdul Rehman, Nasir Ramzan (WK), Rajmani Sandhu, Babar Hussain, Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh, Haseeb Khan, Deependra Shekhawat, Mehmoor Javed, Nalain Haider.

Match Details

TRA vs CRS, ECS T10 Bologna, Match 14

Date and Time: 14th July 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna, Italy.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastignano has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 93 runs.

Today’s TRA vs CRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nasir Ramzan: Ramzan has been in decent form with the bat, scoring 34 runs at a strike rate of close to 190 in two innings. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Asad Tanveer: Tanveer has scored 91 runs at a strike rate of 197.82 in two ECS T10 Bologna matches. He is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock on Thursday.

Attiq Rehman: Attiq is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 74 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 274-plus in two innings.

All-rounders

Rajmani Sandhu: Sandhu has been impressive with both the bat and ball so far this season. In three matches, he has scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 154.28 and picked up three wickets as well.

Muhammad Kashif: Kashif has scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 200 in addition to taking two wickets in two matches.

Bowlers

Sukhpal Singh: Singh is currently the Cricket Stars' leading wicket-taker in the ECS T10 Bologna with five wickets at an economy rate of 8.33 in three outings.

Sadaqat Ali: Sadaqat has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.66. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in TRA vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

Rajmani Sandhu (CRS) - 213 points

Sukhpal Singh (CRS) - 201 points

Muhammad Kashif (TRA) - 171 points

Asad Tanveer (TRA) - 162 points

Haseeb Khan (CRS) - 159 points

Important Stats for TRA vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

Rajmani Sandhu: 54 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 154.28 and ER - 6.33

Sukhpal Singh: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 8.33

Muhammad Kashif: 46 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 200.00 and ER - 4.00

Asad Tanveer: 91 runs in 2 matches; SR - 197.82

Haseeb Khan: 4 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.66

TRA vs CRS Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bologna)

TRA vs CRS Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Bologna

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nasir Ramzan, Babar Hussain, Attiq Rehman, Asad Tanveer, Rajmani Sandhu, Lovepreet Singh, Deependra Shekhawat, Muhammad Kashif, Sukhpal Singh, Ali Saqib Arshad, Sadaqat Ali.

Captain: Muhammad Kashif. Vice-captain: Rajmani Sandhu.

TRA vs CRS Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Bologna

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nasir Ramzan, Abdul Rehman, Attiq Rehman, Asad Tanveer, Rajmani Sandhu, Deependra Shekhawat, Muhammad Kashif, Haseeb Khan, Sukhpal Singh, Ali Saqib Arshad, Sadaqat Ali.

Captain: Rajmani Sandhu. Vice-captain: Muhammad Kashif.

