TRA vs CRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Milan T10, Match 12

The 12th match of the ECS Milan T10 will see Trentino Aquila (TRA) square off against Cricket Stars (CRS) at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan on Wednesday, April 26. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TRA vs CRS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The two teams will be playing their first match of the tournament. They will look to win this match and get off to a strong start in the tournament.

TRA vs CRS Match Details

The 12th game of the ECS MilanT10 will be played on April 26 at the Milan Cricket Ground in Milan and will commence at 3.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TRA vs CRS, Match 12

Date and Time: April 26, 2023; 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

TRA vs CRS Probable Playing XIs

TRA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

TRA Probable Playing XI

K Hussain, A Awais, H Tahir, A Ahmed, A Saleem Raza, L Singh, M Baig, S Ali, A Saqib Ahmed, A Asghar, and G Singh.

CRS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CRS Probable Playing XI

N Ramzan, A Rehman, L Singh, M Javed, R Singh Sandhu, D Singh Shekhawat, J Afzal, S Singh, S Ali, A Singh, and N Haider.

TRA vs CRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Ramzan

Ramzan is an explosive opener and also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps. He looks like the best choice from the category for this match.

Batter

A Awais

Awais can hold the innings for his team and provide stability. He will be a safe pick for the match from the batters category.

All-rounder

R Singh Sandhu

R Singh Sandhu can pick up valuable points in both innings of the match and that makes him the best pick from the all-rounders category.

Bowler

S Ali

S Ali could be a lethal bowler in the initial stages and also in the death overs. He will be a crucial pick for the match.

TRA vs CRS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Saleem Raza

Saleem Raza can be a very effective batter and a crucial bowler for his team. He can multiply points effectively in both innings of the match and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

R Singh Sandhu

R Singh Sandhu has the ability to change the complexion of a match with either the bat or the ball. He is generally consistent with his performances in both the trades and that makes him a pretty safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for TRA vs CRS, Match 12

N Ramzan

A Awais

A Saleem Raza

R Singh Sandhu

S Ali

TRA vs CRS Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. Top-order batters and all-rounders who will complete their quota of overs with the ball will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

TRA vs CRS Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Head-to-head Team

TRA vs CRS Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: K Hussain, N Ramzan

Batters: A Rehman, L Singh, A Awais

All-rounders: R Singh Sandhu, A Saleem Raza, L Singh

Bowlers: S Singh, A Saqib, S Ali

TRA vs CRS Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Grand League Team

TRA vs CRS Dream11 Prediction, Match 12, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: K Hussain, N Ramzan

Batters: A Rehman, L Singh, A Awais

All-rounders: R Singh Sandhu, A Saleem Raza, L Singh

Bowlers: S Singh, A Saqib, S Ali

Poll : 0 votes