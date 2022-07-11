TRA vs LCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 4

The fourth match of the ECS T10 Bologna 2022 will see Trentino Aquila (TRA) take on Lucca CC (LCC) at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna on Monday, July 11.

Trentino Aquila are one of the more fancied teams in the tournament, owing to their experienced squad. While the likes of Qamar Razzaq and Lovepreet Singh add experience to the side, they also have some exciting youngsters such as Hassan Tariq to rely on in crunch situations. However, they will have their task cut out against Lucca CC, who have a well-balanced roster themselves. With both teams eager to end the opening day on a high, an intriguing game beckons in Bologna.

TRA vs LCC Probable Playing XIs

TRA XI

Awais Ashiq, Kamran Hussain, Masood Ashgar, Qamar Razzaq, Muhammad Waseem-Ashgar, Lovepreet Singh, Hassan Tahir, Atif Saleem Raza, Muhammad Kashif, Jack Berrisford and Awais Ashgar.

LCC XI

Tharindu Wijesinghe, Thisara Fernando, Madusha Dilmin, Ushan Navoda, Asitha Liyanage, Piumala Gayantha, Yasintha Dias, Dinesh Perera, Gayan Lakshitha, Pradeep Kumara and Roshen Adithya.

Match Details

TRA vs LCC, ECS T10 Bologna 2022, Match 4.

Date and Time: July 11, 2022; 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides, with there being little margin for error for the bowlers. There is not much help with the new ball, allowing batters to tee off from ball one. The dimensions of the ground will also go against the bowlers, who will rely on a change of pace to do their bidding. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being the bare minimum at the venue.

Today's TRA vs LCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Awais Ashiq: Awais Ashiq is a talented batter who is capable of scoring quick runs in the top order. In addition to his explosiveness with the bat, Ashiq has some experience to fall back on as well. With Ashiq likely to open the batting for TRA, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Thisara Fernando: Thisara Fernando, like Ashiq, is a good player of both pace and spin and is known for his ability to score quick runs. He is likely to bat in the top order and anchor the innings, holding him in good stead. With the conditions also suiting him, Fernando is a good pick for your TRA vs LCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Allrounder

Hassan Tahir: Hassan Tahir is an exciting batter capable of teeing off from ball one. His ability to clear the boundary at will make him a viable batting option in the top order. With his bowling prowess also bound to have a say, he is a must-have in your TRA vs LCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Pradeep Kumara: Pradeep Kumara is expected to lead the LCC's bowling attack, with some experience to fall back on in this format. Kumara is capable of holding his own in the powerplay and death overs, bowling at a high pace and troubling batters with his accuracy. His knack for picking up wickets should serve him well, making him a good addition to your TRA vs LCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in TRA vs LCC Dream11 prediction team

Gayan Lakshitha (LCC)

Pradeep Kumara (LCC)

Lovepreet Singh (TRA)

Key stats for TRA vs LCC Dream11 prediction team

Awais Ashiq: 105 runs in last 5 T10 matches

Lovepreet Singh: 79 runs and 2 wickets in last 5 T10 matches

Hassan Tahir: 77 runs in last 5 T10 matches

TRA vs LCC Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Bologna 2022)

TRA vs LCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Bologna 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ashiq, M Dilmin, T Fernando, Q Razzaq, A Saleem Raza, H Tahir, L Singh, A Liyanage, P Kumara, R Adithya and G Lakshitha

Captain: L Singh. Vice-captain: A Liyanage.

TRA vs LCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Bologna 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Wijesinghe, M Waseem-Asghar, T Fernando, Q Razzaq, A Saleem Raza, H Tahir, L Singh, A Liyanage, P Kumara, R Adithya and M Kashif.

Captain: Q Razzaq. Vice-captain: A Liyanage.

