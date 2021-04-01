TRA vs LON Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Match – April 2nd, 2021

Match 18 of the ECS T10 Venice League has Lonigo taking on Trentino Aquila at the Venezia Cricket Ground on Friday.

The ECS T10 Venice League points table is slowly taking shape, with Trentino Aquila and Lonigo vying for a place in the playoffs. Aquila has been one of the more impressive sides in the competition, with three wins in six games. They come into this contest with a win over Lonigo on Thursday, which should give them much-needed confidence.

As for their opponents Lonigo, they have won just one out of their four games so far. However, their batting unit has shown glimpses of what they are capable of, which should hold them in good stead. Although they enter this game as the underdogs, the likes of Gurjeet Kundlas and Sandeep Singh will look to exact revenge upon Trentino Aquila in what promises to be a cracking game of cricket at the Venezia Cricket Ground in the ECS T10 Venice League 2021.

Squads to choose from

Lonigo

Vijay Kumar, Gurbhajan Singh, Sagheer Hussain, Sandeep Singh, Rohit Adia, Neeraj Bhatia, Gurjeet Kundlas, Harmesh Lal, Bhavneet Singh, Rupwinder Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Satvir Singh, Balwinder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Kamaljeet Singh

Trentino Aquila

Hamza Mohammad, Hassan Tahir, Hussain Tahir, Kamran Zaman, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Suleman Muhammad, Tahir Mehmood, Umer Razaq, Usman Arshad, Ali Saqib Arshad, Aqib Mohammad, Awais Asghar, Atif Saleem Raza, Awais Ashiq, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Muhammad Zaka Ullah Khan, Rameez Mohammad, Saeed Asghar, Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Abdul Qayyum, Kamran Hussain, Mazhar Waheed Abbasi

Probable Playing XIs

Lonigo

Rohit Adia, Sagheer Hussain, Vijay Kumar, Gurjeet Kundlas, Harmesh Lal, Balwinder Singh, Harwinder Singh (c) (wk), Bhavneet Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Sandeep Singh, Rupwinder Singh

Trentino Aquila

Ali Saqib Arshad(c), Usman Arshad, Muhammad Arslan, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Awais Asghar, Awais Ashiq(wk), Zeeshan Javaid Muhammad, Atif Saleem Raza, Gurpreet Singh, Hassan Tahir, Sadaqat Ali

Match Details

Match: Lonigo vs Trentino Aquila, Match 18

Date and Time: April 2, 2021. 3.00 PM

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous games, the pitch offers loads of runs with little help on offer for the bowlers. Although there is some hint of swing for the pacers, the dimensions of the ground go against them. The batsmen will look to take the attack to the bowlers, with 100 being a bare minimum in this format. Both teams will look to bat first with the conditions not expected to change much during the game.

TRA vs LON Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TRA vs LON Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ashiq, H Tahir, B Singh, M Arslan, G Kundlas, Z Javaid, R Adia, A Saqib Arshad, R Singh, A Saleem Raza and A Ashgar

Captain: G Kundlas, Vice-Captain: A Saqib Arshad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ashiq, H Tahir, B Singh, M Arslan, G Kundlas, S Ali, R Adia, A Saqib Arshad, R Singh, A Saleem Raza and G Singh

Captain: G Kundlas, Vice-Captain: R Singh