TRA vs PAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Venice Match - Apr 01, 2021

Trentino Aquila will face Padova in the 15th match of the ECS T10 Venice at the Venezia Cricket Ground in Venice on Thursday.

Trentino Aquila come into this ECS match as the favourites against Padova. Trentino Aquila lost their last ECS match against Venezia by six wickets. With only two wins in their last five matches, they are in second spot in the ECS points table.

Padova, meanwhile, have won only one of their five ECS matches to sit bottom of the points table. They fell short by just five runs in their last ECS match against Lonigo.

The last time these two teams met, Trentino Aquila held their nerves and won a thriller by nine runs. Nonetheless, with two valuable points up for grabs, another thriller could ensue on Thursday.

ECS T10 Venice: Squads to choose from

Trentino Aquila

Atif Saleem Raza, Muhammad Arslan, Awais Ashiq (WK), Zeeshan Muhammad, Hassan Tahir, Ali Saqib Arshad (C), Usman Arshad, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Awais Asghar, Gurpreet Singh, Sadaqat Ali, Suleman Muhammad, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Saeed Asghar, Zeeshan Javaid, Hussain Tahir, Aqib Mohammad, Hamza Muhammad, Mazhar Waheed Abbasi, Kamran Hussain-I, Abdul Qayyum, Lovepreet Singh-II, Kamran Zaman, Rameez Mohammad, Umer Razaq, Ali Saqib, Tahir Mehmood and Muhammad Zaka.

Padova

Damith Kosala, Nuwan Sameera Arachchige (C), Salinda Kodikara, Cresley Fernando, Tharuka Rodrigo (WK), Anton Costa, Ghulam Abbas, Akash Handun, Prabath Marasingha, Nishendra Rodrigo, Sampath Ungamannadige (WK), Asad Ali, Kalum Warnakulasuriya, Nissanka Kuda, Ramesh Silva and Ranil Fernando.

Predicted Playing 11s

Trentino Aquila

Ali Saqib Arshad (C), Atif Saleem Raza, Muhammad Arslan, Awais Ashiq (WK), Zeeshan Muhammad, Hassan Tahir, Usman Arshad, Muhammad Waqas Asghar, Awais Asghar, Gurpreet Singh, Sadaqat Ali.

Padova

Nuwan Sameera Arachchige (C), Damith Kosala, Salinda Kodikara, Cresley Fernando, Tharuka Rodrigo (WK), Anton Costa, Ghulam Abbas, Akash Handun, Prabath Marasingha, Nishendra Rodrigo, Sampath Ungamannadige.

Match Details

Match: Trentino Aquila vs Padova, Match 15.

Date: 1st April 2021, 05:00 PM IST.

Venue: Venezia Cricket Ground, Venice.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Venezia Cricket Ground is a pretty sporting one. It has some assistance for both bowlers and batsmen.

Anything above 120 runs should be a defendable total on this ground. The chasing teams have won most of the games on this wicket. So putting the opposition to bat first on winning the toss should be a preferable option.

TRA vs PAD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TRA vs PAD Dream11 ECS Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ashiq, Salinda Kodikara, Damith Kosala, Hassan Tahir, Cresley Fernando, Nuwan Sameera Arachchige, Zeeshan Muhammad, Sadaqat Ali, Akash Handun, Atif Saleem Raza, Ali Saqib Arshad.

Captain: Nuwan Sameera Arachchige. Vice-Captain: Ali Saqib Arshad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ashiq, Tharuka Rodrigo, Damith Kosala, Hassan Tahir, Cresley Fernando, Nuwan Sameera Arachchige, Zeeshan Muhammad, Sadaqat Ali, Akash Handun, Awais Asghar, Ali Saqib Arshad.

Captain: Ali Saqib Arshad. Vice-Captain: Nuwan Sameera Arachchige.